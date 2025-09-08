Over the weekend, as the music industry celebrated talent at the MTV VMAs and the fashion world has been gearing up for NYFW, some of Hollywood’s finest flew to Canada to attend the Toronto International Film Festival, including Natalie Portman, Jodie Foster, and Cillian Murphy. While several attendees tore it up on the red carpet, it was Sydney Sweeney’s bustier numbers (yes, plural) that now live in my mind rent-free.

Sydney’s Blush Bustier Stunner

On Sept. 5, Sweeney attended the premiere of her new film, Christy, a namesake biopic on boxer Christy Martin. Naturally, she used her outfit to pay homage to her character in a subtle take on method dressing.

In Martin’s tenure as an athlete, her signature color was a pale pink, rocking the hue in the ring during matches, albeit in more casual shorts and sleeveless shirts. While Sweeney went the more glammed up route and diverged from the shirt-and-shorts combo Martin is known for, the Euphoria star wore a gown in, you guessed it, a pale baby pink.

Designed by Erdem and styled by her go-to fashion professional, Molly Dickson, Sweeney wore a strapless, semi-sweetheart neckline gown with a fitted bustier — the boning from the lingerie-inspired item clearly visible.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To balance out the skin-hugging part of the dress, it featured a voluminous skirt asymmetrically draped on one side of the waist, dipping low down the other hip. The overlay was essentially an intentionally messy, draped floor-length train. For a pop of color, it featured a red bow on one side, affixed onto Sweeney’s hip.

Same Same, But Different

The following day, Sweeney attended a different 2025 TIFF event, hosted by Variety. Instead of wearing a bustier dress, she gave the bustier a corpcore update and wore a pantsuit version.

In lieu of a traditional blazer, hers — if you can call it that — featured a plunging neckline with a criss-cross tie front bra. While that was opaque, the rest of her torso was skin-baring, comprising the flimsiest mesh bustier with contrast piping. She completed the look with trousers in the matching cement plaid pattern.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

While it’s already a feat for celebs to wear pieces straight off the runways, it was Sweeney, not a catwalk, who debuted this look before it even made it NYFW.

So iconic.