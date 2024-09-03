Sydney Sweeney may star in HBO’s Euphoria — aka Gen Z’s style bible — but IRL, she’s “cheugy” and proud. The Anyone But You actor’s sartorial sensibilities are so millennial-coded and could not be further from Gen Z’s tastes. Thus far, she’s rocked Y2K-era handkerchief tops and styled Canadian tuxedos one too many times. Her favorite dreaded cheugy trend, however, is also one of the most despised: the peplum.

Anyone who lived through the 2010s knows the flared waist silhouette dominated the decade. While the flouncy style can induce fashion PTSD for many, Sweeney seems determined to bring it back, wearing it to several red carpets. Her latest take on the passé trend is also her most dramatic — and definitely her most risqué.

Sydney’s Embroidered LBD

Since Sweeney became an Armani Beauty ambassador in January of last year, she’s fronted several campaigns for the brand. Naturally, when Armani Beauty threw a dinner in Venice on Saturday, Aug. 31, the actor made an appearance.

Decked out in custom Armani Privè, she wore an all-black number that was all sorts of fashion-forward. Save for strategically placed floral embroidery, her mock neck top was utterly sheer. Meanwhile, she wrapped a shawl-esque topper around her shoulders and tucked it into her bottoms.

That’s where the cheugy part comes in. The floor-length skirt, which was pleated and iridescent, featured two exaggerated peplum loops — one atop each hip. The massive curves added to the look’s drama.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To match the flowers on her gown, she accessorized with floral-accented jewelry from De Beers, including a diamond-clad bracelet and rings. As for her glam, she dolled up with Armani Beauty gloss on her lids and lips.

Her “Cheugy” Peplum History

No one can stop Sweeney from wearing a peplum. In fact, she’s made the flouncy overskirt work in just about every aesthetic. Back in August of 2023, she gave the peplum a cool girl edge in all-leather co-ords. She wore a cleavage-baring bustier with a lone ruffle flounce, and paired it with a matching slitted maxi with an asymmetrical zipper detail.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A year prior, she wore yet another peplum look, this time with a decidedly retro touch. She slipped into a dark green velvet mini from Thierry Mugler’s archives — all the way from 1981. The vintage piece featured all the best ’80s design elements including a sculptural plunging neckline, puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves, a massive belt, and a scrunched-up peplum.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

She even took her love of the divisive style to the prestigious Met Gala. In May 2022, Sweeney boldly sashayed up the Met steps in a billowing white strapless number with a two-layer peplum.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peplums are officially back.