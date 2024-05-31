Some of Sydney Sweeney’s most memorable scenes involve a swimsuit. Remember when Cassie debuted her pink bikini on Euphoria and shot the infamous hot tub sequence? (IYKYK.) Even in her recent rom-com, Anyone But You, the beginnings of her on-screen romance with co-star Glen Powell happened while she was in a bikini.

Naturally, IRL, Sweeney also has an impressive selection of beachside choices, designer or otherwise. She even released her own swimwear capsules in collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis in 2023. So she can get away with never repeating suits.

The actor, however, found a one-piece suit she can’t get enough of — with the sauciest plunging neckline, no less. Thus far, she’s worn it in three colorways in the past few months, including one in white just yesterday.

Sydney’s Immaculate All-White ’Fit

On Thursday, May 30, the actor welcomed summer by lounging in a hammock with her dog, Tank. If there’s one thing Sweeney will do, it’s serve a look... even when she’s on vacation. So she went for a monochromatic vibe and channeled her latest film in an “immaculate” all-white ’fit.

Her one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates was utterly minimalist with thin straps and cheeky high cut that mimicked ’80s-era silhouettes. It also featured a neckline so deep it slid past her chest. Like the fashion girl she is, she styled her look with a chic twist and wore an ivory button-up, which she left open.

Her accessories, however, sent her outfit into more sophisticated territory. Leaning into the monochromatic color scheme, she rounded out the look with pieces from Jimmy Choo: a white drawstring shoulder bag and square-toe Mary Janes with gold chain straps. Sweeney starred in the luxury label’s campaign early this month and she’s been wearing the brand repeatedly, especially the white purse. Her Cinch M bag retails for $1,895, while flats are priced at $875.

Same Suit, Different Colors

Her white swimsuit, however, isn’t the only version she owns. In November, the actor shared photos from her time in Australia donning an identical silhouette in sage.

Months later, in January, she flew back to Australia in yet another color of the suit — this time an inky black.

Instagram/sydney_sweeney

PSA: Her Suit Is Under $100

While stars typically wear the most expensive of designer goods, Sweeney’s suit is priced reasonable — below $100, in fact. It also comes in a multitude of colors to fit whatever beachside vibe you’re in the mood for.

Sweeney isn’t the only A-lister who loves this suit, either. Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Blake Lively have all been spotted in different hues of the celeb-fave piece.

It’s a hit for a reason.