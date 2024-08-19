Sydney Sweeney posted a "thirst trap" in the cheekiest rash guard of all time.

It’s official: Sydney Sweeney can make anything look good. Of course, this isn’t exactly breaking news. But if her red carpets ‘fits and elevated everyday ensembles weren’t enough of a testament to her styling skills already, the 26-year-old’s latest fashion statement on the lake will surely have you convinced.

Sydney’s Sexy Swimsuit

Sydney Sweeney has been getting her sea legs on the lake while soaking up the final days of summer. To protect herself from the elements, the actor wore a rash guard, or a fitted upper body garment worn for surfing and other water sports to prevent sunburn and chafing. The waterproof top usually doesn’t offer much in terms of fashion, but that didn’t stop Sweeney from transforming the practical gear into a sexy one-piece.

On Aug. 17, the Euphoria star shared a series of photos from her trip on Instagram. In one photo, Sweeney poses on a boat with her back turned away from the camera while looking over her shoulder. She wears a black swimsuit with white stripes down the side, and a form-fitting cut that left most of her rump exposed.

“I think they call this a thirst trap,” she captioned the carousel.

In another pic, Sweeney let her gorgeous blonde locks blow in the wind as she took in the views from the front of the boat. The snap was taken from behind once again, making it clear that it wasn’t just the angle that gave the suit a cheeky silhouette.

She also wore a pair of sensible white boat shoes while posing in the one-piece.

The garment also featured a zipper down to the front, which gave Sweeney yet another opportunity to style the suit in a revealing manner. Instead of covering up, the Anyone But You actor pulled the fastener down to her chest and left her cleavage totally exposed.

Needless to say, Sydney Sweeney’s styling efforts have just put the garment in the running for the cheekiest rash guard of all time — and rightfully so.