If there’s one thing Sydney Sweeney’s latest thriller, Immaculate, taught us, it’s this: for better or worse, things aren’t always as they seem. In the film, Sweeney plays a nun in an Italian convent that secretly harbors something sinister. On Thursday, to attend a press event for her film, she channeled her character’s black robe — and added an element of surprise.

Unlike the movie’s menacing reveal, Sweeney’s was of the sartorial variety and was utterly fashion-forward. At first glance, her ensemble looked like your typical little black dress — and a rather modest one at that. But a slight turn to the side revealed a risqué surprise that would flout any convent’s dress code.

Sydney’s Spicy Little Black Dress

Sweeney has been a Miu Miu ambassador since 2022, fronting some of the brand’s buzziest campaigns. Since beginning their partnership, some of her most headline-making slays have been Miu Miu ensembles. Thus far, these looks include sequin underwear and a glitzy Canadian tuxedo. Her latest didn’t disappoint.

The actor was in Mexico on Thursday, May 2, for an Immaculate press conference. While Sweeney is known for her daring fashion choices, her fitted LBD initially seemed uncharacteristically conservative. With a boat neck and a knee-length hemline, she easily could’ve worn it to church.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she turned sideways, however, the daring design details came into view. The midi featured two gaping cut-outs on each of her hips — both topped with a dainty bow. It was utterly NSFW or, more fittingly, NSFC (not safe for church).

She merchandised the look with more accessories from the brand, including: leather opera gloves and slingback pumps with bedazzled straps.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney’s Immaculate Beauty Look

Sweeney wore barely-there glam with a touch of mascara and a pale, neutral lipstick. Even her bob was simply styled, matching the streamlined vibe of her ensemble. She eschewed jewelry too, save for a pair of diamond studs.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More Immaculate Looks

Sweeney’s press circuits have become highly-anticipated events in their own right. After all, she cranks out countless outfits — and leaves no crumbs. She’s been method dressing for her Immaculate appearances, wearing black-and-white ensembles in varying degrees of creepy. In March, for example, she wore a sculptural 3D floral top with ghastly hands that wrapped around her waist.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Absolutely immaculate.