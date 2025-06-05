Here’s propaganda I’m falling for: pants are optional. Contrary to popular belief and society-approved dressing conventions, fashion’s most stylish haven’t deemed pants important since late 2022, when Kendall Jenner was spotted on a leisurely Los Angeles stroll, bottoms nowhere to be found. Since then, a trove of pantsless fashionistas has been stepping onto streets, runways, and red carpets with a vengeance against the leg coverings. Think: Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift, among others.

One such star bearing the pantsless torch is Sydney Sweeney. Thus far, she’s ditched bottoms to flaunt her collection of designer undies, including an embroidered pair from Brunello Cuccinelli and $5.8K sequined Miu Mius. Continuing her pantsless streak, the star’s latest look was another take on the trend, albeit with a corpcore twist.

Sydney’s Corp Sleaze ’Fit

Sweeney kicked off her press tour for Echo Valley just yesterday, June 4, but she’s already worn a series of chic looks. (It’s become her M.O. to turn promotional circuits into fashion shows.) After rocking a nautical-inspired number and a sleek, quiet luxury outfit, she pivoted to the corp sleaze aesthetic, aka office attire made NSFW, beloved by Beyoncé and Elsa Hosk.

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney wore a brown pinstripe dress so short, it looked like she forgot to wear the bottom half of her suit. She paired it with a matching necktie, a big accessory trend among the stylish. If it looks familiar, that’s because it was pulled straight from the archives — Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall/Winter 2005 collection, to be exact.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney accessorized the cheeky micromini with skinny sunglasses, a rectangular top-handle bag in a dark chocolate hue, and pointed-toe slingbacks in the same color family.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Another Corpcore Look... With Pants

Later that day, Sweeney slipped into three more looks, one of which was another take on corporate dressing. This time, however, she kept it safe for work (SFW). Her Oscar de la Renta co-ords included a checkered brown pussy-bow top and loose slacks.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

This press tour might just be her chicest yet.