One of Sydney Sweeney’s skills is turning press tours into mini fashion shows. Even with the shortest promotional circuits, she shows off her style agility with multiple outfit changes in a matter of hours. Remember her Anyone But You press romp in 2023 when she wore a whopping 10 looks in two days?

On Wednesday, June 4, the actor kicked off her New York promo runs for Echo Valley, her upcoming thriller with Julianne Moore, out on June 13. Naturally, she didn’t waver in her fashion M.O. and rocked a notably chic look: a black-and-white nautical-inspired number.

Sydney’s Sailor Chic Look

Vests have been trending in the last couple of years, especially as the corporatecore aesthetic has boomed. The buttoned item is typically paired with trousers of the same color for a sleek, monochromatic look. Sweeney’s take, however, was completely novel.

Styled by Molly Dickson, the actor wore an inky vest from Coperni which featured a sailor collar, complete with the nautical stripes and back flap. Instead of wearing it with tailored bottoms, the Anyone But You star chose a frilly, billowy pleated mini with asymmetrical wisps.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the ‘fit with knee-high boots, sunglasses, and a Miu Miu Arcadie bag.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Favorite Bag

As a longtime Miu Miu endorser, Sweeney’s carried several bag styles from the Italian fashion house (she even became the face of the crescent-shaped Wander in 2022). She has a particular affinity, however, for the Arcadie, the label’s beloved rectangular east-west it bag. Thus far, she’s carried it in brown with white piping, in a mini, and the brand’s famed Intrecciato weave. For her latest outing, she chose the Arcadie in smooth black leather. It could be yours — for the small, small price of $3,050.

A Quiet Luxury Upgrade

A day prior, Sweeney was spotted in New York’s Midtown channeling “quiet luxury” in a head-to-toe look from Burberry.

She wore a very summer-friendly silk blend trench dress from the British fashion label in a nondescript taupe shade. Instead of shying away from displaying logos, the antithesis of the “quiet” part in quiet luxury, however, she weaved the brand’s recognizable tartan pattern with her peep-toe mules.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

For a pop of color, she carried a green Knight Arc bag. Though the shade isn’t available to shop just yet, you can purchase a similar style in neutral hues for $2,095.

Who else is sat for the rest of her press tour looks? I know I am.