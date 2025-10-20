Sydney Sweeney is all in on method dressing. Unlike other stars, however, who prefer looking like they stepped out of their movie sets dressed like their on-screen alter egos on red carpet appearances, the Anyone But You prefers a subtler approach.

In the past, she’s nodded to her projects by channeling storylines through her gown’s patterns or keeping to a character’s color palette (see: her Madame Web and Immaculate press tours, respectively). She equipped the same tried-and-tested approach for her latest film’s press tour.

Sydney’s Sheer Dress

The Euphoria star has been attending a slew of film festivals to promote Christy, a namesake biopic about boxer Christy Martin. After premiering in festivals like Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and NewFest, the sports movie made its way to London on Friday, Oct. 17, for the 69th BFI London Film Festival. To commemorate the occasion, its lead made an appearance on the red carpet.

Styled by her go-to, Molly Dickson, Sweeney donned a romantic take on “naked dressing.” Designed by Alexander McQueen, her gown featured a satin bustier-inspired section from her breasts to her hips. Apart from the boning detail, it was ruched along the chest and around the hips. The dress was bookended by see-through lace. On top, it came in the form of a sheer sleeves, cap-style. Meanwhile, layers of tulle and lace jutted out of her drop-waist hem, billowing into a floor-length skirt with a ruffle trim.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Color Was Significant

The “method” part of the ensemble was the color palette. Martin, during her matches and beyond, famously opted for the pale pink hue. Sweeney channeled the same muted hue at the event. Even her jewelry was well within the motif. Her earrings from Le Vian were a “strawberry gold,” while her ring featured a rosy stone surrounded by clear ones.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Another Pink Moment

Last month, the film premiered at TIFF and Sweeney walked the carpet in a similarly rosy number. Also styled by Dickson, she wore another lingerie-inspired gown. The Erdem piece had a strapless bustier for a top balanced out by a voluminous skirt draped asymmetrically around her waist. For a pop of color, it had a red bow on one side.