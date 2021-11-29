Shopping
The 10 Best Deals From Target's Major Cyber Monday Sale
From t-shirts to pajamas.
Target is getting into the Cyber Monday action, launching some major deals, category-wide. From gifts to must-haves; essentials and trendy items alike; start making a list of all those things you’ve been meaning to shop and head to target.com or a brick-and-mortar store ASAP.
While Target has always been competitive when it comes to prices, these Cyber Monday deals knock any notion you had of stocking up on favorites out of the park—in the best way possible. Your favorite workout leggings, perfect layering knit, jacket for dropping temperatures? All that and more is on sale. And, while you’re shopping, why not check out some electronics or kitchen products that have been on your shopping list for months?
This Cyber Monday, Target is offering up to 50% off fleece, denim starting at just $15 and basics that are as low as $6. Shop for pajamas for the whole family for $8 and even $10 lingerie picks for that tired underwear drawer that is in desperate need of a lift.
With so much to choose from, where to start? How about here, with our standout picks from the fashion at Target’s Cyber Monday sale.
