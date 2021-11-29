Target is getting into the Cyber Monday action, launching some major deals, category-wide. From gifts to must-haves; essentials and trendy items alike; start making a list of all those things you’ve been meaning to shop and head to target.com or a brick-and-mortar store ASAP.

While Target has always been competitive when it comes to prices, these Cyber Monday deals knock any notion you had of stocking up on favorites out of the park—in the best way possible. Your favorite workout leggings, perfect layering knit, jacket for dropping temperatures? All that and more is on sale. And, while you’re shopping, why not check out some electronics or kitchen products that have been on your shopping list for months?

This Cyber Monday, Target is offering up to 50% off fleece, denim starting at just $15 and basics that are as low as $6. Shop for pajamas for the whole family for $8 and even $10 lingerie picks for that tired underwear drawer that is in desperate need of a lift.

With so much to choose from, where to start? How about here, with our standout picks from the fashion at Target’s Cyber Monday sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Everyday T-Shirt A New Day Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Target Size 1X-4X $3.50 See on Target Need a comfy T-shirt you can wear with anything from sweats to trousers? This casual tee fits the bill. It goes up to size 4X and it’s on sale for just $3.50 this holiday.

The Winter PJs Wondershop Holiday Buffalo Check Plaid Flannel Matching Family Pajama Set Target Size XS-4X $15 See on Target Shopping for pajamas for your entire family? This is an affordable way to make that happen, no matter how large your branches extend!

The Performance Leggings All in Motion Contour Flex Ultra High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 25” Target Size XS-4X $30 See on Target Leggings that will go the distance—and look pretty cute, too!

The Striped Knit A New Day V-Neck Pullover Sweater Target Size XS-4X $10 See on Target The one thing you can never have too many of? Striped sweaters.

The Teddy Bear Fleece All In Motion Cozy Cowl Neck Pullover Sweatshirt Target Size XS-4X $15 See on Target It’s basically like a teddy bear hug that you can take with you everywhere.

The Little Black Sweater A New Day Crewneck Light Weight Pullover Sweater Target Size XS-4X $10 See on Target When it comes to winter layering, a little black sweater is basically your little black dress of the season.

The Perfect Denim Universal Thread Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans Target Size 00-18 $15 See on Universal Thread These jeans are just slim enough, and perfectly cropped at the ankle—for only $15!

The Knit Tank Wild Fable Rib Cropped Sweater Tank Top Target Size XS-4X $11 See on Target Hop on one of the biggest trends of the season with knit everything, including tanks like these!

The Corduroy Overalls Universal Thread Corduroy Straight Fit Overalls Target Size 00-26 $25 See on Target Go retro with your overalls by slipping into a corduroy pair.