After the rush of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday gifting ends, you'd think it's time to give your virtual cart a break. Not quite yet, though — because the 2020 Tarte end-of-year sale is bringing you one more chance to stock up on your favorite products for less. You're going to want to jump on it, too, because there will be up to 70% markdowns.

Essentially, this is the beauty brand's biggest sale ever (everyone saves the best for last, after all). Beginning on Dec. 26 and lasting through Jan. 1, shoppers can score major discounts on plenty of Tarte fan favorites — including deals on products that are already on sale. Think: holiday sets, plus a bunch of OG faves like the Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe, Tartelette Give, Gift & Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe, and the iconic Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint (which is a bestseller that has a loyal following for its vibrant pigment). Just head to the brand's website, add everything your heart desires to your cart, and use the code SALE at checkout for an additional 20% off your purchase — this can be used on top of the sale or on full-price items on the site, BTW. Though the brand hasn't revealed the exact markdowns just yet, expect major price tag slashing.

Of course, there are more deals to take advantage of during the end-of-year sale. If you spend over $60, you'll score the special 20th Birthday Set — which features the mini Amazonian Clay 12-Hr Blush and the Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara — for free. In other words: Make some room in your makeup bag and get ready to treat yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.