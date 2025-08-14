Taylor Swift Wore A Bedazzled Naked Dress On Her Album Cover

Taylor Swift is fully embodying The Life of a Showgirl. On Aug. 12, the singer announced the release of her 12th studio album, due on Oct. 3, and unveiled the cover art the next day on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. And in true Swift fashion, she’s completely dedicating herself to the classic showgirl aesthetic.

Swift went on to reveal three alternative album covers on her website, which are all full of extravagant costumes from a cabaret-esque leotard to feathers galore. In fact, one of them shows off what just might be her most glamorous — and nakedest — look to date.

Taylor’s Showgirl Gowns

Swift’s last Showgirl cover, for the “It’s Beautiful” edition, might be her most sultry album art yet. She donned an extravagant Las Vegas showgirl ensemble, consisting of a barely there bedazzled dress with a gem-lined collar that led to a bra made of bejeweled swirls, which was attached to strings of studs as her sleeves.

A chain connected the top to Swift’s equally sparkling bottoms, which featured more rhinestones draping down her legs over a white silk covering. She wore sheer mesh tights and skin-colored lingerie under the gown, giving it the illusion of a naked dress.

Taylor Swift / Mert & Marcus

Rather than keep it simple with her accessories, Swift embraced the showgirl tradition of adding even more glitz and glamour. She completed her look with an intricate curved headpiece, with diamond fringe dripping down her face, and oversized rhinestone cuff bracelets.

The dress wasn’t far off from the look that Swift chose for her main Showgirl album cover, where she’s submerged in a bathtub wearing an equally dazzling dress. However, this gown included rhinestoned spaghetti straps leading to a see-through bodice with a geometric bejeweled pattern.

Taylor’s Cabaret Corset

For the “It’s Frightening” edition of the album, Swift climbs up empty theater seats in a fitting cabaret-inspired ensemble. She donned a classic black corsetted bodysuit, with a plunging neckline and uber-short hem. In true showgirl form, she paired her bodysuit with netted black tights and black silk pumps from Manolo Blahnik with a crystal-studded ankle strap.

Taylor Swift / Mert & Marcus

This time, she kept her accessories simple without losing the sparkle, donning three studded rings, including a jewel pendant, and diamond bobble earrings. No matter what she has up her sleeve for the album rollout, Swift is clearly Vegas-ready.