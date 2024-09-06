It’s football season again — or as Swifties call it, Taylor Swift season. In September 2023, as she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the singer quickly became one of the NFL’s biggest stars as cameras flashed to her spirited looks and intense reactions at many games. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February 2024, she’s getting ready to do it again.

On Sept. 5, Swift attended Kelce’s first game of the season, where the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens at their home base of Arrowhead Stadium. While she did rock some Chiefs colors to support her beau, she didn’t sacrifice fashion for the sake of team spirit.

Taylor’s Canadian Tuxedo

For her first Chiefs game of the season, Swift put a fierce spin on a casual denim look. The star wore Versace’s denim Medusa ‘95 corset with the brand’s signature gold detailing on the straps. The corset retails for $1,350, partly invoking Swift’s lucky number, and is currently available on Versace’s website.

Given how much she loves a high-waisted silhouette, it only makes sense that Swift paired the bustier with matching denim shorts from Revolve’s brand GRLFRND, making her own Canadian tuxedo. The shorts are on sale for $102 but are quickly selling out.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift showed her Chiefs pride through her footwear, wearing a pair of dark red thigh-high boots from Giuseppe Zanotti. (They would also compliment her custom Chiefs jackets and sweaters.) She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton soft trunk bag.

Taylor’s Pricey Accessories

Best believe that Swift was bejeweled when she walked into Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium. She wore two pairs of ear candy, including Three Rings Jewelry’s starburst-shaped earrings and EF Collection’s dangling chain earring, both made of multiple diamonds and 14k yellow gold.

On her neck, Swift wore a vintage bronze coin necklace from For Future Reference. And for her wrist, she chose Lizzie Mandler’s Three Row Cleo bracelet, which retails for a whopping $13,200.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When it came to rings, she brought the Chiefs colors into her ensemble again by wearing Retrovuai’s $29,100 interlocking puzzle ring, made of 14k gold and a 2.71-carat ruby stone, and Howl’s $4,100 Ruby Cocoon ring.

For the rest of football season, Swift will surely make the whole place shimmer.