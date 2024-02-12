Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Serenaded Each Other With Her Love Songs

After Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, the couple celebrated in style, serenading each other to the singer’s throwback hits at the after-party.

Along with the friends Swift brought to the game, like Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone, the couple sang and pointed to each other from across the room as Kelce played a remix of Swift’s football romance anthem “You Belong With Me” at the DJ booth.

At another point, Swift and Kelce danced and sang along to a remix of her 2008 hit “Love Story,” even kissing on the dance floor.

After dancing up a storm, the singer wore Kelce’s black sequined jacket as they left the afterparty together, like a true rom-com ending.

“Come Here, Girl”

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After the Chiefs won earlier, Swift headed to the field with the football star’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, to watch him deliver a post-victory speech. (He performed a rousing rendition of “Viva Las Vegas.”) When Kelce was done talking to the press and hugging his family, he beelined for Swift, telling her, “Come here girl.”

The two embraced and held each other, planting several smooches as they celebrated the win. Swift was heard telling Kelce that the game was “unbelievable,” calling it “one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced” before hugging him again.

The Chiefs’ Lucky Charm

Swift may have been an unintentional lucky charm for the Chiefs. Fans pointed out that the Super Bowl was the 13th game the singer attended to support Kelce, matching her lucky number.

The numbers in Super Bowl 58 (this year’s game title) and the opposing team’s name, the 49ers, all add up to 13. Even the teams’ total score before halftime was 13. Clearly, Swift’s 13-hour-long trip from Tokyo was worth it.