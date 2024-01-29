Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs latest win with some passionate PDA.

Swift cheered on her boyfriend at the M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28 as the Chiefs secured a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, earning a place in their second consecutive Super Bowl.

As per People, Swift made her way to the field following Kelce’s win, where the couple shared a kiss in front of the tight end’s teammates and his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kelce later gave a speech at the stadium following the big game, during which he referenced the Beastie Boys song “Fight For Your Right.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will now take on the San Francisco 49ers at the all-important Super Bowl LVIII. The game is scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

“Tay & Travis Are So Cute”

Swift’s legion of fans were quick to comment on the couple’s now-viral PDA moment, with one Swiftie declaring it “beautiful.”

“Tay and Travis are so cute my god,” another fan commented on X (formerly Twitter). “This is so sweet,” one user added. “Just look at all the body guards around Taylor. No one but Travis getting through that group.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023 after the Chiefs star stopped by her global Eras Tour. Swift later fuelled dating rumors after she attended several of Kelce’s NFL games in October last year.

Swift opened up about dating Kelce for the first time in Dec. 2023, following months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Speaking to TIME magazine, who declared Swift their 2023 Person of the Year, the singer discussed the importance of “showing up for each other.”

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift. Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Swift explained at the time, adding that she didn’t want to go through an “extreme amount of effort” to hide the pair’s romance.