No star shined brighter — literally — on the MTV VMAs 2022 black carpet than Taylor Swift. On Sunday, Aug. 28, the August singer graced fans with her presence wearing embellished diamond-like nails and a jeweled decal eye look on the black carpet.

Swift was bejeweled from head to toe, wearing sparkly decals around her eyes to create a graphic liner look. She also wore matching jeweled details on her nails, which paired well with her diamond-like high heels and flapper beaded jewel dress. As a finishing touch, she wore her signature bright red lip and her hair in a chic updo to let the makeup and nails take center stage.

Swift is nominated for five VMAs this year, including the night’s most prestigious award — Video of the Year — for her “All Too Well” short film. She previously had been promoting the video at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it seems like she’s eyeing total domination for future award shows.

It seems like a whole lifetime ago since everyone saw her at a VMA show; the last time she appeared at the VMAs was in 2019, performing songs from her album “Lover.” Although she won’t be performing this year (that anyone knows of), fans still enjoyed her presence in the crowd rocking out to some of the night’s most anticipated performers, like Lizzo and Vanguard recipient Nicki Minaj.

Other nominees for this year’s Video of the Year include Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” It’s stiff competition for Swift, so only time will tell who will win it all. But as far as beauty looks go, hers is definitely one of the best of the night.