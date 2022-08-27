Taylor Swift knows the MTV Video Music Awards all too well. The singer received five nominations at the 2022 VMAs for her self-directed “All Too Well” short film, including Video of the Year, Best Direction, and the new Best Longform Video category. With this many nods, Swifties are wondering if this means Swift will attend or perform at the ceremony this year.

Swift has not confirmed or denied if she’ll be attending or performing at the 2022 VMAs. MTV is currently announcing performers for the show, and so far, Swift is not one of them. However, the network often announces A-list attendees and performances in the final days leading up to the ceremony, sometimes on the day of the show, so it’s not too late for her to join the ever-growing lineup. The roster of artists slated to perform at the VMAs include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Swift’s “ME!” collaborator Panic! At the Disco.

Given how Swift spoke about the “All Too Well” short film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June with the video’s actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in tow, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Swift walk the VMAs red carpet with her stars or bring them onstage to recreate the short film.

Swift’s VMAs history is well documented. After she took home her first VMA for Best Female Video in 2009, and right before giving her first-ever VMAs performance, Kanye West infamously stormed the stage to declare that Beyoncé should’ve won instead, resulting in one of the most controversial moments in VMAs history. Both artists returned the following year to perform their own songs inspired by the debacle. In the years since, Swift has returned to the VMAs for nearly all of her album eras, most recently turning the 2019 show into her own concert by performing “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover.”

Should “All Too Well” win Video of the Year, it would mark Swift’s third victory in the category, after taking the award home for “Bad Blood” in 2015 and “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019. The 2022 VMAs will take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the 2019 show was also held, making it a potential full circle moment for Swift if she shows up and happens to win the award again.