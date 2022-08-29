Theydies and gentlethems, Taylor Swift has arrived! The pop music/fashion icon walked the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards black carpet positively dripping in both swag and diamonds.

From head to toe, the musician sparkled. She donned a sleeveless, rhinestone-covered dress with matching crystal-encrusted peep toe heels and jeweled makeup to match. The Oscar de la Renta ‘fit is an embodiment of “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Draping from the choker-style neckline, Swift’s mini dress was made up entirely of what rhinestone chains that draped down her shoulders and back. Basically, a full-body statement necklace.

Fashion Twitter quickly noticed that the artist’s chandelier-esque ensemble looked a lot like the iconic bathtub scene from her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video — a favorite from her 2017 Reputation album. In the highly-memed scene, Swift is literally bathing in diamonds. If she got up out of that tub, this is the look that would emerge.

Not for nothing, Swift is nominated for five awards this year, including Video of the Year for the short film for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)” from Red (Taylor's Version).

Up until she blinded fans with this glitzy glam, it was unclear whether or not she would be in attendance at all. But this gives me hope that we are in for another Swifty moment this evening — brb manifesting a surprise performance.