Team USA Gymnastics Won Gold Covered In 10,000 (!) Swarovski Crystals

Congratulations, you’ve just witnessed history. Simone Biles just led Team USA to gold — and she did so stylishly, might I add.

The 27-year-old and her team first scored fashion points (at least in my book) in the 2024 Paris Games qualifying rounds on Sunday, July 28. They each wore sheer leotards bedazzled with over 6,000 Swarovski crystals. And if the qualifier uniforms were coated in that many crystals, best believe the finals round costumes included even more sparklers — nearly 10,000.

On Tuesday, July 30, America’s gymnastics team, comprised of Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, showed out at the competition and won big time. Biles, meanwhile, made even more of a mark. After earning her eighth medal, she officially became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history. Fortunately, the GOAT’s dazzling look was more than appropriate for the momentous occasion.

Team USA’s Sparkly Leotards

Mimicking the U.S. flag, Team USA wore white leotards with over half of it covered in red and white stripes. The opposite sleeve was coated in a navy blue fabric and covered in stars. The entire suit glistened thanks to the 9,929 crystals in various hues, shapes, and sizes.

Named “Go for Glory,” the leotards were designed by Pennsylvania-based GK Elite Sportswear, which also designed the qualifier’s looks. Per the label, the stars and stripes design was inspired by the “triumphant moment when an Olympic athlete is draped in the American flag.” It led to a sweet, sartorial meta moment post-win.

While it’s unclear how much this outfit costs, the previous one with fewer crystals cost about $3,000, making it the most expensive Team USA gymnastics uniform ever. It’s safe to assume with almost a third more stones, this is priced even steeper.

The ‘90s Inspo

Per the label, the 2024 leotard “pays homage” to the 1996 gymnastics team, aka “the first Women’s National Team to spin their Olympic dreams into gold.”

To compete in the Atlanta-based XXVI Summer Olympic Games held in 1996, Team USA was also decked out in a predominantly white leotard with a star-spangled design. Red and white stripes were painted on one side of their décolletage while, on the other, white stars were drawn onto a blue sleeve.

Get The Look

For fans who want to live out their own gymnastic dreams, the company released replicas of the Team USA leotard. Sleeveless crystal-encrusted options are now sold for $89.99.

If you prefer the group’s previous starry costume, that’s also available for purchase for the same price. Either way, the look is gold medal-worthy.

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.