You Can Now Buy Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond Footie Kit IRL

On any given day, no matter how morose the mood is, watching Ted Lasso is sure to evoke a few laughs. The optimistic show has a huge fan following, and if you’re among them, you’re in for a surprise. Everybody’s favourite pretend football team AFC Richmond has landed a dream collaboration with Nike to bring us some iconic memorabilia. The sports brand has launched an official AFC Richmond jersey and team kits so you can hold onto those uniforms for longer. Since its launch on the Nike website, the gear has been an uber success and has already sold out in most sizes. But don’t you worry, the fascinating fan kit is still available for purchase online on Pro Direct Sport.

The merchandise includes the two-toned AFC Richmond home jersey priced at £75 as well as an orange shirt for the away kit at £25. Staying true to the series’ ethos, the jerseys boast a Bantr logo, remember the no-photos dating app that helped Rebeca and Sam Obisanya get together? That’s not all, the collection also includes team hoodies in navy, blue and grey priced at £54.95 and fleece sweatshirts available for £45 a pop. Oh and as is essential for any football club, you can also get AFC Richmond scarves for when it’s chilly.

This isn’t the first time the popular football show entered the merchandise market. The team also made its debut on FIFA 23 in 2022 and has a wide range of typical fangirl collectibles like mugs, posters and bottles. That’s not all, Ted Lasso also had a Build-a-Bear and an experiential addition. One of the most heartwarming segments of the show are the loyal fans who collect at the pub every game to support (and critique) the players.

Nike

Whilst in the show the pub is called Crown & Anchor, in reality the place sits pretty in a beautiful corner of Richmond by the name The Prince’s Head. Fans can book a three night stay at the pub from October 23-25 where Mae, the pub owner in the show played by Annette Badland would host screenings to celebrate the show. “The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond…Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we're Richmond 'til we die,” said Badland.