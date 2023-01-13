Telfar bags, stamped with their signature T logo, have become some of the most highly sought-after handbags on the market. It only feels right that Telfar Clemens would design a beautiful wallet to accompany them — and you can bet they’ll sell out just as fast.

The brand took to its social media accounts on Friday to make the exciting announcement: Telfar wallets are dropping super soon. “You asked and asked and asked,” the Tweet read, “we took our time AND DID IT RIGHT.”

The glossy, leather wallet features a distinct, semi-circular shape designed to mimic the brand’s signature logo. With six card compartments inside, as well as a capacious cash pocket, the zippered billfold is spacious, but compact.

Like the brand’s viral Shopping Bags, each Telfar Wallet is embossed with their trademark T emblem and is available in a bevy of trend-forward colors. Shoppers will have 17 shades to consider — from classic neutrals to timely hues like Barbie pink, millennial green, and shocking yellow. And the price? These babies will run you $144 a pop.

Designs will become shoppable on the Telfar website on Monday, January 23, starting at 12 pm EST. Take note, mark your calendar, and act accordingly (read: act fast.)

Ahead, take a look and pick your fave.