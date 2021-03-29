By now, you’re probably familiar with the much-coveted Telfar bag. The understated tote, designed in New York City by Telfar Clemens, is one of the hottest handbags to hit the market in recent years. And though the entire unisex ready-to-wear collection is worth your attention, it’s the shopping bag that really hit it big. In fact, it’s so popular it repeatedly sells out — and was in danger of falling victim to the resale market, even being resold at three times the price. The ordeal left many wondering where to buy the Telfar bag before it sells out again. Read on for everything you need to know about scoring a handbag for yourself.

Your best bet? Telfar’s Bag Security Program. The first 24-hour sale took place in August 2020, and it was an ingenious way for every shopper who wanted a Telfar bag to land one. Here’s how it works: During the pre-order period, you purchase as many Telfar bags as your heart desires. Then, the handbags are made-to-order and shipped to you at a designated time, usually months later.

After the success of the first program, Telfar announced their Bag Security Program II which launched on Tues., March 30. And it wasn’t just any announcement. The brand broadcasted it with T Logo skywriting across the Manhattan and Los Angeles skyline, and the fan with the best reaction video won a free bag. Yes, this event was that epic.

The second Bag Security Program lasted 36 hours and shoppers were able to pay in 4 interest-free installments through Klarna. It’s yet another step to make high fashion accessible and embody the brand ethos: “Not For You. For Everyone.” The designer’s now following up with a third Bag Security Program taking place on Tues., Oct 5, 2021, starting at 12 PM EST and going for 36 hours.

Even the price point serves his democratic mission, as Clemens wanted the handbag to cost the equivalent of a night DJing, as the designer once did himself. It’s unprecedented to have this type of access to a viral It bag, one that has been worn and embraced by everyone from New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Oprah, to Solange and Dua Lipa.

Have questions? They’re all answered below. Scroll down to find out how, where, and when to nag your very own Telfar bag.

Where To Buy A Telfar Bag Before It Sells Out Again?

Though the bag is currently sold out, you can shop every style and color on Telfar’s website. The site restocks periodically in specific colorways and sizes, so keep your eyes peeled to Telfar’s social media accounts and sign up for the brand’s newsletter to be the first to hear about every drop.

The Bag Security Program is your one opportunity to get any bag style or size you desire, and so far, the brand has had two such offerings: one in August 2020 and one in March 2021. They’re now hosting a third in October 2021.

What Is A Telfar Bag?

A Telfar bag boasts a classic rectangular open tote style with a subtle embossed logo on the front. The totes come in three different sizes (small, medium, and large). There are two small handles as well as longer straps on each.

What Is The Telfar Bag Made Of?

All of the bags are vegan-friendly, as they are crafted of a faux leather exterior and a woven twill lining. What’s more, they are packaged in a dust bag that is made of 100% cotton.

What Is The Telfar Bag Security Program?

The Bag Security Program is a 24- or 36-hours shopping opportunity when fans can preorder as many Telfar bags as their hearts desire, in whatever style or size they choose. The bags are then made-to-order and shipped to the shopper at a later date. So far, the brand has coordinated two Bag Security Programs, and announced a third. Shoppers are hoping there will be more to come in the future.

What Is So Special About Telfar Bags?

Telfar is special for so many reasons. Telfar Clemens is a visionary who is transforming the high-end fashion space by making luxury accessible. He started his unisex fashion label in 2005 while still a student at Pace University, and it was immediately embraced by the cool, forward-thinking community in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where the line is based — and beyond. Clemens created the Telfar bag with his signature logo soon after, and priced it at $150 and $257 so it can be purchased from a check after one night of DJing.

The Telfar bags quickly became popular, not only because they are vegan-friendly and sustainable, but also for their gorgeous, understated vibe. They are clean, yet colorful; recognizable, yet cool and unique. They’re beloved by everyone from Oprah to AOC to Selena Gomez, and they’ve led to designer collaborations with brands like Ugg.

When Is The Telfar Bag Security Program III?

While the world is your oyster during the bag security program, it only lasts 36 hours. It will begin at 12 AM EST on Tues., October 5.

During the dates and times listed, fans will be able to pre-order their very own Telfar bag on Telfar’s website. The bags are not available for pre-sale anywhere else.

While the brand accepts all major credit cards, 2021 marks the first year that they started partnering with Klarna. If you are dying for a bag but don’t want to pay the full total up-front, you can pay in four equal payments through Klarna, all interest-free.

No matter how many bags you pre-order during this limited time, all bags will be shipped by March 31, 2022. In other words, you’re guaranteed to get a brand new Telfar bag, just in time for next Spring. In the meantime, check out an assortment below and build your shopping list in anticipation.

