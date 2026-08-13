Only a few seasons into my tennis era, and I’m already getting distracted by a different racket sport. Out of nowhere, it seems everyone on my feed has suddenly taken up padel — and my FOMO is winning. But after building up a tenniscore wardrobe that lives up to my fashion-editor standards, I don’t plan on shoving it all in a drawer and starting from scratch with new padelcore apparel. There’s got to be room to double-dip, right?

Absolutely — but the aesthetics aren’t identical. Although certain pieces have become heavily associated with each game over the years (looking at you, tennis skirts), neither sport has an official uniform. It turns out, the majority of my tennis pieces will work perfectly for padel. You really just need to make a few subtle shifts to nail the look.

Tennis has always had a reputation for being a bit country-club-adjacent. As a result, the clothes are typically more elevated than the usual sports look of mesh jerseys and cleats. Think structured polo collars and crisp pleated skirts. Some tennis clubs even enforce strict dress codes that dictate what players can wear. In my case, I’m only allowed to step onto my home courts in all white — which feels incredibly chic when channeling Naomi Osaka’s stunning ensemble at The Championships, Wimbledon 2026.

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Unlike that timeless tennis aesthetic, padel players fully embrace modern athleisure vibes when they dress to win — and when it comes to color, they go bold. Yes, players occasionally don all white, but more often than not, they’re taking to the courts in stretchy, vibrant neons and brights. No preppy collars in sight.

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When I browsed a few of my favorite activewear brands for padel attire, I quickly found that because the sport is so new to the mainstream, very few sites have dedicated sections. So, scoping out the tennis tabs is often a shopper’s best bet.

Whether you’re building a padel wardrobe from scratch or, like me, looking to transition some tennis staples to try out a new-to-you sport, here’s a fashion girl’s guide to the differences between tenniscore and padelcore — including everything you need in your closet before you pick up a racket.

Tops

For padel tops, remember this rule: stretch over structure. You want total range of motion with zero limitations, which means the sweat-wicking stretch materials already sitting in your tennis drawer are the perfect blueprint. Most padel pros opt for either relaxed-fit stretchy tees or racerback athletic tanks made of nylon and spandex blends.

Since both of these silhouettes work on the tennis courts as well, they are the ultimate double-duty investments. If you’re ready to expand your courtside rotation, focus on pieces that lean into padel's high-energy palette.

Bottoms

The classic tennis skirt is an undeniable signature of the sport — but of course, it isn’t the only option. Skirts (skorts, really) and dresses are undoubtedly the most common choice, but players can get creative when it comes to silhouette. I’m a sucker for the classic, chunky box pleats, but if you want to transition your love for those tennis folds without looking too traditional on the padel court, you can easily compromise.

For instance, repurposing a pleated hybrid style like Athleta’s Featherweight Plissé Run Short is the ultimate cool-girl padel move. These shorts deliver that familiar, skirt-like tennis aesthetic, but their light-as-air Powervita fabric allows for maximum freedom when you’re lunging and hustling on the court.

Shoes

You can get away with wearing most of your tennis staples to padel practice, but footwear is the one category in which you can’t cut corners. Tennis can be played on three different types of surfaces — clay, grass, or hard grounds — and your shoe selection should reflect the type of court you plan to play on most often.

In the world of padel, there’s really only one surface option for game time: synthetic turf composed of artificial grass and silica sand infill. For this reason, padel shoes utilize specific traction patterns with intentional pivot points to help the wearer hustle and move freely on the court. Padel shoes also tend to be slimmer and lighter than the typical tennis shoe, which requires a wider base and more rigid sides to stabilize and protect the foot. So, while you can shop the tennis tabs for your apparel, it’s best to invest in a sport-specific pair of kicks to save your ankles.

Base Layers

When it comes to what’s underneath your outfit, base layers are incredibly versatile. For the most part, tennis and padel require the same basics: a solid sports bra up top, and reliable socks down low. Given that both games require a great deal of agility, a sports bra with at least medium support is a must.

My personal favorite is the Energy Bra from lululemon, a highly supportive style with cup sizing and an adjustable strappy back. (My semi-pro tip: If you’re using the same bra for tennis and padel, opt for white to easily satisfy those strict country-club dress codes.)

Your shiny new tennis or padel sneakers are only as good as the socks you wear with them — and the Bombas Ultralite Sport Ankle Socks get the job done. I particularly like the funky colors in this three-pack to channel that bold padel energy. That said, a new brand on my radar is Forme, a posture-forward label that designed its Arch Booster Sock to help improve alignment and stability on any court.