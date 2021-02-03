The RiteAid is overstocked with flowers and chocolates, but you're standing in the shampoo section thinking about your ex. From sappy to petty, Feb. 14 can bring up a bouquet of emotions — especially about the past. If you're thinking of reaching out to an old flame, these nine texts to send an ex on Valentine's Day are a great place to start.
"Be aware of what you want from the ex," Dr. Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist and author of Joy from Fear, tells Bustle. "Short-term reassurance? Sexual comfort? Friendship? Conversation? Or some combination?"
According to Dr. Manly, before you hit "send," it's prudent to think about why you're texting your ex. Is V-Day making you nostalgic? Are you still mad that they dumped you for your Soul Cycle instructor? Did you lose your vibrator charger, and you're horny AF? (Is it all of the above?)
"When you are clear on your goals and needs, you will be able to be clear with your ex on what you are seeking," Dr. Manly says. "If your ex has needs that are aligned with yours, the outcome can be positive."
Whatever you're feeling, Dr. Manly urges being honest with yourself. If your ex is already dating someone else, reaching out to them might make your heartache worse. However, if you're earnestly trying to be friends, Dr. Manly shares that reaching out may help you reconnect.