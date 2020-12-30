Teyana Taylor is continuing her evolution. The singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, and model is adding a new title to her already lengthy and impressive résumé: fashion brand executive. In December, the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate joined PrettyLittleThing as its creative director in a yearlong partnership deal. It’s a role she’s been working toward for quite some time.

“As a kid, I was always the one walking around, dancing, and saying, ‘Y’all know how to dance but I’m going to choreograph,’” Taylor tells Bustle. “You know I always had a boss mentality. I always felt like my journey — what I was here to do — was to help others bring their visions to life. I’ve always been an overseer, just wanting to be 100 percent creatively involved in everything I do.”

Taylor will creatively direct upcoming campaigns for the brand, in addition to launching two of her own collections. The first will launch in January 2021 and feature styles influenced by Taylor’s Brooklyn roots.

“Being a creative director, it isn’t just sitting down at the board,” she says. “I won’t be sitting at a table just designing. You get to really explore your ideas. There’s so much you get to do — it’s really exciting.”

Considering Taylor’s new role at the fashion e-tailer and the fact that she’s a quintessential ‘90s kid, shoppers can expect to see a lot of sartorial influences from that decade in her forthcoming collections. So, which ‘90s fashion trends are some of Taylor’s absolute favorites? Read on to find out.

Tiny Sunglasses MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images “Oh my God, I used to love tiny sunglasses. Like them tiny glasses that fit right on top of your nose? That was the look. That was where it was at, you know? So the tiny glasses, I’m all for it.”

Slip Dresses Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I love how my booty moves in a slip dress. Crazy. Listen, that slip dress is never going out of style. But y’all know I’m also in love with ‘90s culture.”

Choker Necklaces Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images “I love chokers. I got a choker on right now. Love a good choker, especially because I don’t like longer pieces on my neck. Chokers work.”

Mom Jeans Maury Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “That’s one thing I will say: Before the pandemic, I was heavy on good vintage denim, denim Levi’s. You know the way them Levi’s used to fit? Those used to be real good.”

Tube Tops Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Absolutely love tube tops, especially if you have a nice tan. You’re looking good and bronzed and sun kissed. Looking loved. Tube tops work.”

Bucket Hats Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Love bucket hats. I wear bucket hats all the time. I got buckets for days. Any designer and style, you name it, I got it.”