The 10 Best Bath Products To Get On Walmart.com For Your Next Spa Night
I'm a big advocate for staying in and practicing self-care, especially during the winter months when it's too cold to do much of, well, anything outdoors. One of my favorite (and most underrated, TBH) wintertime self-care practices is taking baths. They're simple, they're accessible, and yet, they have the ability to feel like the MOST indulgent thing in the world.
The act of bathing may be pretty basic — hot water, soap, bubble bath — but there are a million products out there that allow you to elevate the experience and bring the spa right to you. And lucky for us, most of them — from aromatherapy soaks to exfoliating scrubs — are available on Walmart.com.
So next time you're in the mood to treat yourself, add a little upgrade to your daily bath time and you'll be left with a luxurious self-care night that bonus: costs wayyy less than a trip to a spa.
Here are the 10 best bath products available on Walmart.com.
Slip Into An Aromatherapy Paradise With This Bubble Bath
Sit Back And Relax (Literally) With This Neck Supporting Bath Pillow
Get Smoother Skin With This J-Beauty Exfoliating Cloth
Soothe Your Muscles With This Essential Oil-Infused Salt Soak
Bring The Garden Scent Indoors With These Floral Bath Bombs
Lather Up With This Ultra-Hydrating Body Wash
Multitask With This Functional Bathtub Tray
If you're a multitasker who likes to do an activity during a soak, this bathtub tray is a must-have. It holds everything you could possibly need (first and foremost, a glass of wine) during your mini escape from reality.
Smooth And Soothe Your Feet With This Epsom Salt Foot Soak
For Soft Skin From Head To Toe, Try This Hydrating Body Scrub
Keep Your Hair Dry With This Lightweight Hair Towel
