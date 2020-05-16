A quality piece of lingerie has the ability to change your entire mood — even if no one else knows you're wearing it. The sexiest bras can make you feel amazing and confident but how sexy is defined is totally up to you. They come in all kinds of styles and a wide range of sizes, and perhaps best of all, don't all solely rely on lace as their main source of appeal.

Having a beautiful, well-made undergarment in your wardrobe will make you feel beautiful, too. What feels sexy varies from person to person, though, so ahead you will find 20 different lingerie pieces that run the gamut from comfy to barely there.

What To Look For In A Sexy Bra

For a vintage vibe, look for bras that lace up in the back or the front. A longline bra that has an extra-wide band will be supportive and stunning. To get extra cleavage under your top, grab a sexy push-up bra, or let a strappy bralette peek out instead. There are also fun bra and panty sets that come in rich colors and look way more expensive than they cost.

It's really about what style works best for you. Luckily, Amazon offers a huge selection of different types of bras (as well as sizes) to suit any wearer. Grab one — or a few— of the sexiest bras from the list below.

1 The See-Through Bra That Offers Surprising Support Varsbaby Transparent Everyday Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $18 Despite the fact that this see-through bra is unlined and see-through, reviewers are pleased that it offers “really good support” and can even be worn every day. With the exception of delicate scalloped trim, the underwire bra has a distinctly minimalist vibe and a hook-and-eye closure in back. Keep in mind that the brand recommends sizing up for the best fit. Each bra comes with your choice of a matching thong or high-rise panties, too. According to a reviewer: “It is SO comfortable! And shockingly supportive. I was just looking for something to surprise the husband, but it turned out so amazing that I seek it coming out of the wash to wear over my very expensive Italian lingerie.” Available sizes: 32A — 40DD

Available colors: 10

2 A Sweet Lace Bralette That’s Wire-Free Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $12 Unlined and stretchy, this deep-V bralette is perfect for wearing on days when you want to feel like you aren't wearing a bra. Along with removable pads, it has wide straps and no underwire or clasps — you simply pull it on and off over your head. Its full lace design and longline silhouette make it seriously eye-catching — you may never want to take it off. According to a reviewer: “I am in LOVE with these bras!!! I am a 38DDD and I've always wanted to be able to wear a bralette. I'm also a little on the bigger side, so cup size, band size, and straps are always an issue when trying to find cute bralette. These give me the support of a very loose sports bra, but it's perfect.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

3 This Sexy Everyday Bra That’s So Glam Elomi Matilda Plunge Bra Amazon $69 See On Amazon Also available on Nordstrom, $69 If you want to feel sexy without sacrificing comfort, the Elomi Matilda plunge bra is worth considering — and it boasts more than 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. The three-part cups and side panels offer strategic support, as do the wide straps and option to convert it into a racerback style. Support isn’t everything, though — the stretchy mesh and delicate embroidery make this a pretty pick, too. According to a reviewer: “Perfect for big boobs. [...] I hope they never stop making them the way they do. This bra provides the support I need with no extra padding.” Available sizes: 32GG — 46DD

Available colors: 14

4 A Longline Bra With A Push-Up Effect Freya Fancies Lace Longline Underwire Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon Also available on Nordstrom, $62 Prefer the look of a longline bra? This gorgeous bra with scalloped edges provides a subtle push-up effect and is wrapped in delicate lace. It has a demi silhouette, thanks to its low neckline, making it a bra you can wear under many different shirts. And since it has a wide strap, it offers a bit more support than your typical bra. According to a reviewer: “I am head over heels for this bra. [...] Nothing is digging into me and the thicker band feels super supportive without restricting my movement. I need more of these in different colors!” Available sizes: 28D — 38G

Available colors: 8

5 This Open-Cup Bra With A Matching Thong Sweaty Rocks 2-Piece Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon More skin is more? This open cup bra with support is a popular pick that’s earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and it comes with a matching pair of crotchless thong underwear. The bra has adjustable straps and a band, and — an unusual (and welcome) feature — the thong is adjustable as well. The set comes in a wide range of shades, like champagne, hot pink, sky blue, and apricot. According to a reviewer: “Um wow!! I have never felt so sexy in lingerie as I have in this set! The green is so beautiful and rich, the way the scalloped lace lays on the body is stunning, and the adjustable straps are amazing.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

6 A Delicate Bralette With Floral Lace Detail Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon Also available on Free People, $38 and Nordstrom, $38 This ultra-elegant bralette from Free People looks more like a piece of art than a bra. Its longline design is completely outfitted in lace and mesh, with two delicate straps that criss-cross in the back. Besides wearing it under clothes, it’s a great layering piece under cardigans or button-down shirts. Get it in a rainbow of colors, including beige, ocean blue, garnet, black, and burnt orange. According to a reviewer: “So I bought this purely for looks. I thought it was a great mix of pretty and sexy. I totally assumed it would be lacy and scratchy as heck. I was extremely pleasantly surprised to find it very comfortable. Like maybe the most comfy bra I own!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

7 A Simple Mesh Balconette Wingslove Mesh Demi-Cup Underwire Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $19 Sexy can go beyond lace, as proven by this balconette-style bra. Its delicate mesh, unlined design, and half-cup profile are best suited for people who want a little peek-a-boo action. But if you think the netting may be uncomfortable, think again; it's crafted with nylon and spandex, and has a supportive underwire. Just note: Reviews mention that this bra tends to run small, so you might want to size up. According to a reviewer: “It’s tough to find a bra that doesn’t show under a square neck tops. This one works. The cups are low enough all the way across. The shoulder straps are set wide enough that they don’t show, yet stay in place. The edging doesn’t show, and there is no center seam in the cups.” Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

Available colors: 7

8 A Leopard-Print Bra With Underwire Support Lunaire Barbados Lace-Trim Mesh Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $36 An animal print bra like this lace-trim option, is sexy without being over-the-top. Its lace and mesh detailing add some flair, while the wide straps and three hook-and-eye closures give major support. For extra style options, it’s also available in stripes and pretty florals. According to a reviewer: “I am so happy with the purchase of this bra! I just received it today and was so happy with the initial fit, that I HAD to leave a review! I am a busty woman, and have an extremely difficult time finding bras that not only fit correctly, but are supportive, attractive, and cost effective. And this Bra is ALL of that!” Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

Available colors and styles: 7

9 This Sexy Take On A Low-Impact Sports Bra MotoRun Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This low-impact sports bra has sexy straps that emphasize your cleavage in the front, as well as a strappy criss-cross back. While it’s not sturdy enough to keep you in place while you're running, it's got removable pads and a wide band that are perfect for workouts like yoga and pilates. Not into working out? Reviewers mention that it's also cozy enough for everyday wear, plus it looks amazing under mesh tops. According to a reviewer: “I wear this for pole classes so I'm not running or jumping in it. It's super sexy and everyone compliments me when I wear it to class!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

10 A Vintage-Inspired Push-Up Bra With A Tie Closure FallSweet Add-Two-Cups Push-Up Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $21 There's no denying that this pinup-inspired bra offers some major cleavage. More than 14,000 Amazon fans have given it a flawless five-star review — and customer photos showcase how well it works across various bra sizes. This pick has intense padding, but the real secret is its adjustable tie front. You can loosen or tighten the straps to change the effect, making this a truly versatile push-up. Choose from solid colors and stripes. According to a reviewer: “Very pleased with this bra. I have a smaller chest and this bra gave me something when I have nothing. I found this bra to be comfortable as it does not have an underwire. You can adjust the ties in the middle to give you more cleavage if wanted.” Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 11

11 This Classic Lingerie Set For Less Than $30 Sexy Code 1701 Push-Up Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon While most lingerie sets cost a pretty penny, this beautiful set rings up at a wallet-friendly price It contains five different pieces: a gorgeous longline bra, panties, a garter belt, stockings, and gloves. Sizing is a little tricky, as you only pick your bra size and the company has accompanying sizes in the rest of the pieces. Customers have said the stockings start out a little tight, but they stretch, so you might just need to wear them a little to get comfortable. According to a reviewer: “It looks like the pictures - beautiful and sexy! Wine red color looks great, material feels very nice (even stockings feel high quality), comfortable to wear. It’s hard to find lingerie that comes with all of the matching pieces (especially stockings - can be very difficult to match), but this set delivers it all and for a good price too.” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 4

12 A Corset-Inspired Push-Up Bra Elomi Charley Longline Bralette Amazon $74 See On Amazon Also available on Nordstrom, $74 With its longline silhouette and detailed seams, this gorgeous, corset-inspired bralette hugs your body while also offering major support, thanks to wide straps and four hook-and-eye clasps per row. With its sheer lace detailing, it has that "wow" factor that you don't usually get from other full-coverage bras. This sexy black bra is also available in two other colors: white and ballet pink. According to a reviewer: “This was my third purchase of Elomi bras and as always, it did not disappoint. With my 38H, this bra makes me feel sexy. The fit and stretch is on point. Love it and highly recommend.” Available sizes: 34G — 40H

Available colors: 3

13 An Elegant Bra You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Natori Flora Contour Underwire Bra Amazon $66 See On Amazon Also available on Nordstrom, $70 and Bloomingdales, $70 The perfect balance of comfort and sophistication, the Natori Flora contour bra is great for everyday wear, yet the delicate lace and mesh overlay makes it feel special. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating from reviewers, this decidedly fancy bra has foam demi cups that offer just a bit of stretch, and the mesh scallop at the edges is likewise stretchy — so it’ll lay flat instead of bubbling up. According to a reviewer: “I liked the fit and comfort of this bra so much that after I tried on the first one I bought, bought 4 more. Also very pretty.” Available sizes: 30B — 36DDD

Available colors: 6

14 A Full-Coverage Bra With A Peek-A-Boo Panel DELIMIRA Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $22 The wonder of this underwire bra is that it's both full-coverage and ultra-sexy. It provides a push-up effect and support in one. But the top half of the cup is sheer lace, providing a subtle hint of skin that majorly amps up the heat. And it's so comfortable, one reviewer claimed she forgot she was wearing a bra at all. Plus, with 30 colors to choose from, you’re guaranteed to get a bra you love. According to a reviewer: “With bras costing $60-80, this $20+ bra is an awesome find. Very comfortable and kind of sexy!. I bought two and am going back for more.” Available sizes: 34B — 48F

Available colors: 26

15 This Lacy Bralette & Panty Set That’s Comfortable, Too Avidlove Lace Bra And High-Waisted Panty Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Prefer a high-waisted panty? Then you'll love this vintage-inspired bra and panty set. It's a double-strap plunge bra along with matching high-waisted underwear — which you can adjust with a lace-up back. Everything is sheer lace, boosting the sexiness despite the additional coverage. Finally, according to its thousands of five-star ratings, it’s an incredible value for the price. According to a reviewer: “Bought this set for a boudoir photo shoot. Loved every second of the outfit! [...] I have 38 DD so I was worried on how the top would fit but it was very comfortable and did not pull too much.” Available size: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 14

16 A T-Shirt Bra That’s Subtly Sexy Maidenform Comfort Devotion Bra Amazon $45 See On Amazon Also available on Maidenform, $28 Subtle can be sexy, as proven by this darling T-shirt bra. It has a nearly undetectable profile, so it all but disappears under even the thinnest T-shirt. The lace isn't over-done either — this Maidenform style keeps it only around the plunge, giving it just a hint of something special. Available in solids, leopard print, and florals, it's the perfect everyday underwire bra. According to a reviewer: “Finally, a beautiful, sexy, functional bra all in one! It's about damn time. It's comfortable, supportive, doesn't pinch or poke anywhere. The print is very pretty as is the latest detail, yet it's smooth and doesn't show through your blouse by creating another layer underneath. Buy this one!” Available sizes: 32B — 42D

Available colors: 14

17 A Shelf Bra With Delicate Lace Details DOBREVA Push-Up Balconette Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Reviewers love that this push-up shelf bra enhances cleavage, albeit in a more subtle way than other push-up styles. The unlined balconette bra has inner slings to provide the lifting effect, and the double-mesh material adds light coverage. For versatility, the straps are convertible, so you can wear them traditionally, or cross them in back. According to a reviewer: “I bought a few of these after recieving my first. I wear a 36D and it fits perfectly with a nice bit of lift. Nipple ring friendly lace! I wouldnt consider them completely sheer but you can see peeps especially if you have jewelry. But thats exactly what I was looking for.” Available sizes: 32A — 42F

Available colors: 8

18 This Lingerie Set With Stylish Lace Overlay EVELUST Lingerie Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Go va-va-boom with this boudoir-worthy set that includes a bra, panties, and garter belt. The lace overlay adds a gorgeous touch to this set, and the plunging bra features a criss-cross detail in front, while the high-waisted, cheeky panties have a plunging, peek-a-boo back. Reviewers love that everything is adjustable, so you can get a perfect fit. Just a note: You’ll have to supply your own stockings. According to a reviewer: “I have had a hard time finding lingerie I feel confident in. It either hugs my body in all the wrong places or just is way to loose! This set is perfect! For reference I am 243 lbs and 5’8”. I got an XL and everything fits perfectly!” Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 12

19 A Full-Coverage Bra With Tons Of Pretty Lace Wacoal Embrace Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon Also available on Wacoal, $58 Support, comfort, and sexiness — this beautiful bra has it all. Ideal if you want something unlined and lightweight, it has seamed cups and inner side slings that offer support. It comes in a variety of contrasting color combinations, like beige and ivory, lavender and gray, and ebony and sand. According to a reviewer: “This is the 9th bra of this style that I have - all different colors, of course! The bra fits perfectly, is beautiful & the colors are absolutely gorgeous. I am always eager to see the new colors as they become available.” Available sizes: 32B — 40DD

Available colors: 18

20 A Chic Wire-Free Maternity & Nursing Bra MOMANDA Wire-Free Lace Nursing Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $24 Moms-to-be and breastfeeding moms, say hello to this nursing bra from MOMANDA, which checks all the right boxes: It's wire-free, comfortable, and comes with clip-down panels for easy access. But unlike the typical plain, neutral styles, this one is super sexy and well-made. Its longline silhouette also adds a flirty detail. You'll love it so much, you'll want to get it in other colors. According to a reviewer: “I’m 14 weeks pregnant and started growing out of my Normal 34DD bras. I decided if I’m going to get new bras, may as well get nursing bras! [...] I went on a quest to find cute nursing bras that give my girls a boost and nice shape. Well, I’m happy to say that this bra does just that.” Available sizes: 32A — 40E

Available colors: 19