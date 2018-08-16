Dry, cracked heels, are typically not a serious aliment, but when they go untreated they can start to become uncomfortable and even painful. Luckily, the best foot cream for cracked heels works by moisturizing your feet deeply and creating a barrier to prevent future moisture loss. By incorporating foot cream into your skin care routine, you can help heal your skin and reduce the appearance of painful and fissured heels.

However, foot creams are not all alike. Ingredients can vary from product to product and have a big impact on the item's overall effectiveness. Some formulas utilize high-concentrations of humectants like glycerin and allantoin to moisturize dryness that causes cracked heels. Products with those ingredients will be particularly effective.

But you may also want to consider an all-natural foot cream packed with soothing tea tree and peppermint oils to hydrate your feet with organic ingredients. And if you're dealing with extra dry skin on the sole of your foot in addition to cracked heels, an exfoliating cream that moisturizes and removes dead skin from your feet might be perfect for you.

But that's a lot to consider. So, without further ado, here are the top three best foot creams for cracked heels you can buy, so you can say goodbye to painful feet.

1. Best Overall Cream: O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon One of the active ingredients in this fast-working cream by O'Keefe's is allantoin, a lab-created moisturizer that promotes healing. It’s also high in glycerin, a humectant that helps draw in and protect against moisture loss in the outer layer of skin. Fans of this cream say they've seen results in as few as a few days (while others say a few weeks), which is likely why this is one of the most popular foot creams on Amazon. It even has a 4.5-star average rating with over 7,000 glowing reviews. One fan raves: "After 3 weeks ... I couldn't believe the difference. The cracks were repairing and the awful dryness was gone! My feet feel soft and CLEAN." So if you want to keep your feet soft, sandal-ready, and pain-free all year long, O'Keeffe's may be the key to healing dry skin and heel cracks, especially for people for whom other products have failed or fallen short.

2. Best All Natural Cream: The Yellow Bird All Natural Foot Cream The Yellow Bird All Natural Foot Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon This all-natural and non-toxic foot cream by The Yellow Bird consists of just ten natural ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, rosemary extract, and essential oils like peppermint and tea tree, that hydrate cracked heels and lock in moisture naturally. The formula is also free of parabens and phthalates, and unlike a lot of other foot creams, Amazon reviewers have happily noted that this product has a light and pleasant lavender scent. One shopper wrote: "I’ve had dry, cracked feet forever, especially my heels. Tried this based on reviews. People, my feet are totally crack-free."

3. Best Exfoliator: Flexitol Heel Balm Flexitol Heel Balm Amazon $9 Buy Now While most foot creams require you to exfoliate before applying, this Flexitol Heel Balm is a product that handles both exfoliation and moisture in a single step. It's rich but not greasy formula contains exfoliants like glycolic acid and a 25-percent concentration of urea that's clinically proven to help your feet shed flaky, dead skin. Meanwhile, other ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter penetrate the remaining skin to increase moisture, restore balance, and soften your dry cracked heels. The result is better moisturized and nicer-feeling feet in as little as one day's time, according to the manufacturer. One reviewer gushed: "I have always struggled with dry, cracked heels, and this is the only product that has ever worked for me."

You May Also Want: An Aloe-Infused Heel Stick That Reviewers Love Miracle Heel Stick with UltraAloe Amazon $13 See On Amazon While not technically a cream, this aloe-infused gel stick works wonders on cracked and peeling heels. Not only is it packed with aloe to soothe your skin, but this gel stick has Shea and cocoa butter to moisturize and tea tree oil, which is antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiseptic. Simply roll this stick over your cracked heels daily, and you'll see results after a few weeks of use (although some eager reviewers say they saw results within days). One fan raves: "I've used loads of products for dry, cracked heels. This stick works overnight. I definitely see why it's called a 'miracle.' I just put it on at night with socks and wake up to smoothness! I highly recommend."

You May Also Want: Sock Sleeves That Moisturize Your Feet At Night NatraCure Intensive Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 $9.99 See On Amazon These heel sleeves slowly delivers therapeutic oils to your feet while you wear them. Infused with vitamin E, Shea butter, and aloe vera, these socks will help repair your cracked heels with repeated use. Wear these a few days a week as you sleep at night, and your cracked heels will start to heal before your eyes. One reviewer wrote: "One of the best cracked-heel remedies I've ever tried. The gel heel is comfortable, acting as a cushion reducing pain of walking as soon as you put it on. Then you sleep in it, and the next day your feet are markedly better. I wear them at home and to bed, but not under socks or when leaving the house. In about a week my heels were healed, issues completely cleared up."

Still looking for answers? We've got you covered.

What is the fastest way to heal cracked heels?

If you're one of 20% of adults in the US who experience cracked heels, it can be easy to want a quick fix. The best approach, however, is a multi-faceted one that you stick to over time. If you want to heal your cracks more quickly, you might want to use a few products. Find a foot cream or heel balm that you love, then pair that with moisturizing socks you can wear at night, and try to choose shoes that will protect your heels during the day.

Why do I get cracks on my heels?

Your heels are more likely to crack when the skin is not only dry, but is also put under pressure. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a few additional factors that can make you more likely to get cracked heels, including wearing shoes that expose your heels (like sandals) and cold, dry winter weather.

What can I put on cracked heels?

There are a number of good remedies for cracked heels, and to some extent, it comes down to preference. Rich, thick moisturizers are always a good choice, while exfoliators can help slough away dead skin. Whatever you choose, it's important to stick to a routine and moisturize often to combat cracked heels.