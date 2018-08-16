Dry, cracked heels, are typically not a serious aliment, but when they go untreated they can start to become uncomfortable and even painful. Luckily, the best foot cream for cracked heels works by moisturizing your feet deeply and creating a barrier to prevent future moisture loss. By incorporating foot cream into your skin care routine, you can help heal your skin and reduce the appearance of painful and fissured heels.
However, foot creams are not all alike. Ingredients can vary from product to product and have a big impact on the item's overall effectiveness. Some formulas utilize high-concentrations of humectants like glycerin and allantoin to moisturize dryness that causes cracked heels. Products with those ingredients will be particularly effective.
But you may also want to consider an all-natural foot cream packed with soothing tea tree and peppermint oils to hydrate your feet with organic ingredients. And if you're dealing with extra dry skin on the sole of your foot in addition to cracked heels, an exfoliating cream that moisturizes and removes dead skin from your feet might be perfect for you.
If you're one of 20% of adults in the US who experience cracked heels, it can be easy to want a quick fix. The best approach, however, is a multi-faceted one that you stick to over time. If you want to heal your cracks more quickly, you might want to use a few products. Find a foot cream or heel balm that you love, then pair that with moisturizing socks you can wear at night, and try to choose shoes that will protect your heels during the day.
Why do I get cracks on my heels?
Your heels are more likely to crack when the skin is not only dry, but is also put under pressure. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a few additional factors that can make you more likely to get cracked heels, including wearing shoes that expose your heels (like sandals) and cold, dry winter weather.
What can I put on cracked heels?
There are a number of good remedies for cracked heels, and to some extent, it comes down to preference. Rich, thick moisturizers are always a good choice, while exfoliators can help slough away dead skin. Whatever you choose, it's important to stick to a routine and moisturize often to combat cracked heels.