Finding a pair of dress shoes when you have bunions might be challenging, but it's definitely not impossible. The best women's dress shoes for bunions will go perfectly with your outfits without further aggravating any pain points.
To help us all find stylish-yet-functional options, I turned to NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Emily Splichal for some advice. She tells me, "Bunions create a widening of the forefoot, which can make it difficult to wear narrow shoes."
So, what exactly should you consider when choosing the best shoes for bunions?
Shape: Find shoes with a wider and rounder toe box. Dr. Splichal says this is a "more natural" shape that better accommodates the bunion area.
Material: Dr. Splichal advises choosing a pair made from more flexible fabrics "that have some stretch to them."
Style: Ideally, opt for a low heel (or no heel at all), as heels "place increased stress on the bunion and can make them worse with time," explains Dr. Splichal.
With these professional tips in mind, I've compiled a list of the best women's dress shoes for women available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for the best ballet flats for bunions or a pair of comfortable booties, you'll find something that works for you here. They span a variety of price points and sizes, but here's the most important thing: All the picks below are either specifically podiatrist-recommended or come in wide sizes that cater to a bunion’s shape for comfortable wear.