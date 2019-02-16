Finding a pair of dress shoes when you have bunions might be challenging, but it's definitely not impossible. The best women's dress shoes for bunions will go perfectly with your outfits without further aggravating any pain points.

To help us all find stylish-yet-functional options, I turned to NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Emily Splichal for some advice. She tells me, "Bunions create a widening of the forefoot, which can make it difficult to wear narrow shoes."

So, what exactly should you consider when choosing the best shoes for bunions?

Shape: Find shoes with a wider and rounder toe box. Dr. Splichal says this is a "more natural" shape that better accommodates the bunion area.

Style: Ideally, opt for a low heel (or no heel at all), as heels "place increased stress on the bunion and can make them worse with time," explains Dr. Splichal.

With these professional tips in mind, I've compiled a list of the best women's dress shoes for women available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for the best ballet flats for bunions or a pair of comfortable booties, you'll find something that works for you here. They span a variety of price points and sizes, but here's the most important thing: All the picks below are either specifically podiatrist-recommended or come in wide sizes that cater to a bunion’s shape for comfortable wear.

1 The Best Women's Dress Shoes For Bunions, All Things Considered Aetrex Lyla Ballet Flat Amazon $120 See On Amazon If you're after a heelless option, go for these ballet flats by Aetrex. The brand actually "specializes in designing shoes that look good but don't put excess pressure or strain on the feet," says Dr. Splichal. These flexible leather flats feature a rounded toe box and a soft, removable insole with memory foam cushioning for extra support. There’s even a padded heel for zero rubbing. Available sizes: 5-5.5 —10.5-11

2 The Best Ankle Booties For Bunions Hush Puppies Mazin Cayto Ankle Boot Amazon $89 See On Amazon Having bunions doesn't mean you have to swear off heels for good — it just means you have to choose wider, sturdier options with lower heel heights (like these ankle boots from Hush Puppy with just a 0.5 inch heel). With an outer layer of 100% genuine leather combined with the softest leather lining, these low-profile booties are equal parts stylish and comfortable — and they come in a nice range of colors (and even one leopard print) so they’ll fit right in with your wardrobe staples. While not specifically recommended by Dr Splichal, the brand offers a nice range of wide sizes, meaning they're extra roomy in the toe box, and they include an ultra-cushy EVA footbed for added support. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (also in wide sizes)