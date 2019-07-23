Anyone who's ever tried wearing false eyelashes with glasses knows that the wrong pair can lead to the lashes batting up against your lenses — and that is one combination that definitely doesn't work. However, that doesn't mean that you have give up on wearing glamorous falsies altogether. The best false eyelashes for glasses have the right shape to still work with your spectacles, so you get the best of both worlds — look-at-me lashes and clear vision.

What To Look For In Falsies For Glasses

The most important thing is that you find short falsies that aren't long enough to come in contact with your glasses, or dramatically curled ones that point upward instead of outward, so that they're also less likely to hit your lenses.

Another approach is to opt for individual false lashes, or "singles," since you can add longer lashes to the corner edge of your eye, where the lashes tend to point outward. Singles are great at adding natural-looking volume where you need it. That being said, applying individual lashes requires both time and skill, so if you're new to falsies, you might want to steer clear of singles until you get more accustomed to the rather tedious application process.

With that in mind, it's time to find the best eyelashes for you. All of the products below come highly rated on Amazon and have glasses wearers raving.

Shop The Best False Eyelashes For Glasses

In a hurry? Here are some pairs of false eyelashes that work with glasses.

1 The Best False Eyelashes For Everyday Eylure London Naturals False Lashes, Style No. 003 Amazon $6 See on Amazon Also available on Ulta, $6 Eylure Accents False Lashes are the perfect way to add subtle fullness and natural length to your everyday look with glasses. Allure's Executive Beauty Editor, Jessica Chia, told the magazine, "These are great because they're half-length, so you don't have to trim them!" What's more, they're easy to apply so even beginners can feel confident putting them on, and the included lash glue is non-irritating to prevent any itching or puffiness. One reviewer wrote: "I have been wearing false eyelashes for years and discovered these little 3/4 length gems and have to say I am THRILLED with these. They are the perfect length for me and do not touch my glasses (which can be very annoying). I am definitely purchasing another pair today!”

2 The Best False Eyelashes With Curl ARDELL Multipack Demi Wispies (5 Pairs) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Also available on Ulta, $13 If you want big, voluminous false lashes while wearing glasses, you need ones with a good amount of upward curl to prevent lens batting— like these Demi Wispies from ARDELL. ARDELL is one of the most well-known brands in faux lashes and these demi wispies offer the perfect amount of flutter, feathering, and curl. They feature a flared lash style, meaning they're shorter at the inner corner and longer at the outer corner, making them perfect for glasses wearers. And thanks to their Invisiband technology, the lash band is really unnoticeable. One reviewer wrote: "These eyelashes are amazing. I love that they have the clear band and that they're a realistic length and thickness....they are so light on my lids I don't even notice them. BIG PLUS: they do NOT brush against my glasses!”

3 The Best Short, Thick False Eyelashes Scala 3D False Eyelashes (5 pairs) Amazon $7 See on Amazon For short lashes that still add some luscious thickness, you can't go wrong with these Scala 3-D False Eyelashes. They make eyes pop but won't brush against your lenses thanks to their shorter length. They've racked up quite a few rave reviews from glasses wearers on Amazon. Plus, they're a welcomingly affordable choice since you get five pairs for less than $10. One reviewer wrote: "I got these mainly because I was looking for eyelashes that looked like the typical cute cosplayer lashes but I wanted them short enough that if I had to wear my glasses they wouldn't hit my lenses.They are SUPER light weight and give just enough volume. I wore these for over 8 hours in the heat at a cosplay beach party and had no issues!”

4 The Best Single False Eyelashes Ardell Individuals Duralash Combo Pack Starter Kit Amazon $9 $8.55 See on Amazon If you're a falsie newbie, you probably don't want to start with singles, but if you have some experience under you belt, this Ardell Individuals Duralash Combo Pack Starter Kit is a great option, especially for glasses wearers. You can apply the kit's short lashes to the inner corner, but go for the more dramatic knotted flares or long black lashes for the outer lashes that point away from your glasses. Speaking about the kit, makeup artist Katie Mellinger told Allure, "I can customize the lash style according to the client's individual eye shape and natural lashes. Sometimes a person may need just the short lashes, but sometimes they need the long ones. Or I can combine short, medium, and/or long flares to create my own shapes and desired lash intensity." What's more, the pack comes with a salon-style tweezers to help with precise application. One reviewer wrote: "This was my first attempt at ever applying individual lashes. It takes time and patience but honestly I expected it to be harder! I used only the medium and short as I felt the long was too long for me but now all my friends want them too!”

5 The Best Magnetic Lashes For Glasses Arishine Magnetic Eyelash Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $19 This magnetic eyelash kit has more than 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating because it’s shockingly easy for anyone to apply: Just paint on the magnetic eyeliner, and the tiny magnets along the lashes will adhere without the need for any messy glue. What’s more, thanks to the thin, shorter fibers, these lashes look more natural and won’t brush against your lenses. The eight-piece set comes with five pairs and two bottles of magnetic liner. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect placement each time and reusable. [...] It's the right length for me and they do not rub on my glasses. Easy to apply remove and clean.”