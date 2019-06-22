Lash-growth serums and lash-conditioning mascaras have become staples in many people's beauty routines — and they’re high on any list of eyelash-growing hacks. And now, thanks to the best lash-growth mascaras, you can combine nourishment and accentuation in one easy step. That way, your daily makeup routine doesn't get any longer, but your lashes do.

Lash-growth mascaras aren't all that common, and the ones that do exist can be on the pricier side. That being said, it is possible to find the right ingredients for you at a price that fits into your budget — but it's important to know what to look for before you begin your search.

For starters, you'll want to purchase a mascara that contains conditioning serums and vitamins that promote growth — or, at the very least, choose one that won't damage follicles. A mascara that's free from common irritants and damaging ingredients will encourage eyelashes to grow longer and stronger on their own, rather than stunting the process.

Of course, it's also important to pinpoint exactly what you want in terms of look and wear. Since many lash-growth mascaras tend to offer additional benefits, you'll be able to customize the aesthetics by choosing a product that suits your needs. For instance, some double as primers, while others have properties that create and maintain volume.

In a hurry? These are the best lash-growth mascaras.

1. The Best Lash-Growth Mascara: It Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Volumizing Mascara

2. The Budget-Friendly Pick: Rimmel Lash Accelerator Mascara

3. The Best Volumizing Mascara: RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set

4. An Editor Favorite: Milk Makeup Kush High Volume Mascara

Also, Great: Lavish Liner 2-in-1 Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen

Now that you have the basics, finding the best long-lash mascara to suit your needs should be a breeze. Here are the four best options, plus a bonus eyeliner that promotes growth as well.

1 The Best Lash-Growth Mascara, All Things Considered IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara & Lash Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon It Cosmetics Hello Lashes Mascara and Lash Serum has many of the amazing qualities that one should look for in a lash-growth mascara. The product not only adds volume, length, and color, but it also serves as a conditioning primer, serum, and curling product at the same time. In addition to making your lashes look their best, the mascara's rich formula (which is comprised of biotin, collagen, proteins, and jojoba) keeps them nourished and conditioned both during and after wear. One Review: “I got a sample of this in an Ipsy bag and went out of my way to buy a full bottle because it’s the best mascara I have ever used. Stays on all day, promotes lash growth, and easy to use- not to mention my lashes look great when I wear it! Worth the price!”

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Pick Rimmel Lash Accelerator Mascara $8 See On Amazon As previously discussed, most lash-growth mascaras aren't cheap. At only $8 a tube, however, Rimmel's Lash Accelerator mascara is a deal that's hard to beat. The two-in-one formula both accentuates your current lashes and encourages the growth of new ones; that's because it contains the brand's exclusive lash-growth complex, which aims to lengthen and strengthen lashes in just a matter of weeks. With over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, it seems that fans can't seem to get enough of the product's overall quality — especially with the affordable price tag. One Review: “Purchased this to help my eyelashes grow. I have purchased many brands but I needed some help in the length dept. Well lo and behold, it works! I have not used any other mascara since finding this one. The price is great considering what it does.”

3 The Best Volumizing Mascara RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you're looking for bold, dark lashes, this duo pulls double-duty when it comes to growth and volume. RevitaLash Cosmetics' primer and mascara not only does an amazing job at conditioning and nourishing, but its hypoallergenic formula also makes it a great lash-growth tool for someone looking to prevent further damage. It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, fragrances, or gluten, and the primer helps to protect lashes in the meantime. One Review: “This mascara is the bomb. Minimal flaking and adds length, fullness, and curl.”

4 An Editor Favorite Milk Makeup Kush High Volume Mascara Mini Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated without parabens, sulfates, fragrances, and other harsh chemicals, this mini of Milk Makeup’s Kush Mascara is a favorite of Commerce Editor Amy Biggart, who loves how much length this adds to her lashes. This vegan and cruelty-free mascara is also formulated with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to nourish and hydrate lashes, and the gentle shape of the fibers helps prevent against any lash fallout, if yours are particularly sensitive or brittle. One Review: "I bought this because a friend recommended it for lash growth. I put it on in the morning when I wake up. It has helped my eyelash growth drastically! This is my second time buying it and I love it.”

5 Also Great: This Eyeliner That Promotes Lash Growth Lavish Liner 2-in-1 Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen Amazon $15 See On Amazon For added growth, layer on Lavish Liner's two-in-one liquid eyeliner to boost the benefits of your eye-makeup routine. Infused with serum, biotin, and castor oil, this smudge-free, waterproof liner offers the best of both worlds: It helps to boost the length and thickness of lashes while emphasizing your eyes with a smooth, jet-black finish. One Review: "I’ve purchased this product twice already and will continue to buy it. It’s the best hair growth for my lashes and liquid eyeliner in one I’ve tried. The brush is very thin but firm enough for a swoop cat eye or tight line. I’m a professional makeup artist and suggest it to many of my clients to use as a way to help grow their lashes back longer and fuller.”