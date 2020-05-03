There’s more to creating the perfect manicure at home than just the technique. The nail art tools you use are half the battle, so before you dip your toes — er, nails — into the world of acrylics, you’ll want to find the right brush for your needs. According to celebrity manicurist Elle, the best acrylic nail brushes come in a size 8, have a precise, pointed tip, and are crafted from natural kolinsky sable hair.

Elle, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Kristen Stewart, says a size 8 brush (which refers to the diameter of the hair) is ideal because it’s small enough to focus the liquid directly where you want, but large enough to cover a decent amount of your nail bed. “You never want to be working with too big a brush,” she says. “If your brushes are too big, then you get [acrylic] liquid all over your fingers, and that can cause an allergy.”

In addition, Elle says a pointed tip lends itself to acrylic application better than something more squared-off. “You don’t want to apply your acrylic by brushing it on like nail polish,” she explains. “You want to almost smear it on, like mayonnaise.”

You’ll find most bristles are made from all-natural kolinsky sable brush hair, which Elle says helps acrylic products glide on smoothly. If you prefer something synthetic, however, you'll still be able to find a suitable nylon option.

Ahead, you’ll find the best acrylic nail brushes to take your at-home manicures to the next level — and they’re all highly rated and available on Amazon.

1 A Fan-Favorite Acrylic Nail Brush PANA USA Acrylic Nail Brush (Size 8) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $27 For a professional-level manicure at home, following a professional nail artist’s advice is always a good idea. Elle recommends investing in a good brush even when you’re just starting out because it does a lot of the work for you and can help you develop your technique. This PANA USA Acrylic Nail Brush (in size 8) has a 4.5-star overall rating and over 6,300 customer reviews. It comes with a higher price tag, but many reviewers agree that it’s great for beginners — one reviewer wrote, “If you are a beginner, this brush will change the game for you.” They’ve also raved about how easy the 100% kolinsky sable hair is to clean and how solid the mahogany wood handle feels in the hand. If you don’t like the wood look, you can choose between two other options: one with a teal-colored wood handle and another with a clear acrylic handle. Positive Amazon review: “I have had several different acrylic brushes, but this by far is the best brush! This is an absolute dream to work with. I had no issues with the acrylic powder gumming up in the brush during the time I was doing my set of nails. Hands down, best brush. I now know what brushes I will be buying.”

2 A Budget-Friendly Nail Brush With Kolinsky Sable Hair iBealous Acrylic Nail Brush (Size 8) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This iBealous brush, also in size 8, is less than half the price of the first pick, but is still a good quality brush worth adding to your arsenal. The handle itself is slightly thinner, so it might be a little difficult for beginners to maneuver, but its pointed tip will still paint acrylic on gorgeously. Plus, the 100% natural kolinsky sable bristles won’t clump as easily. "Plus, that decorative glitter inside the handle actually floats around in a clear liquid, adding a nice touch of whimsy to an otherwise utilitarian tool." Positive Amazon review: “This is a really good brush for acrylic. It was so easy to use and to clean afterwards. It is a very good value. There was no shedding or [fraying] of the bristles. I highly recommend.”

3 An Acrylic Brush With Nylon Bristles Makartt Acrylic Nail Brush (Size 8) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $13 If you would prefer to use a brush with synthetic hair, look no further than this eye-catching tool by Makartt. Like the rest of the picks, it’s available in size 8 and has the ideal pointed tip, but in lieu of natural bristles, it’s crafted with nylon ones. “Love this brush! keeps its shape and stays together when applying acrylic!” raved one Amazon fan. The pink glitter handle is also a visual delight. Positive Amazon review: “Is my favorite all the time. Easy to applying the acrylic. Easy to clean. Long lasting.”

4 A Go-To Pair Of Acrylic Brushes Beaute Galleria Acrylic Nail Art Brush Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $31 These pink acrylic nail brushes (size 8 and 12) are gorgeous — and beyond aesthetics, they’re beloved by reviewers for their practicality, too. “Easy to clean, soft, and acrylic doesn’t get stuck in the bristles for me,” one reviewer confirmed. The brushes have bristles made of kolinsky hair and are designed with a pointed tip, making it easy to smooth on acrylics with precision. Positive Amazon review: “REALLY good quality- super soft bristles. Sizes are great. They have the ability to hold monomer in small or large quantities. The acrylic does not stay stuck on the brush.”

5 A Nail Art Brush Set Under $5 Larbois Acrylic Nail Art Brush Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $14 If you want to try your hand at nail art, this affordable nail set comes with everything you need to get started, including a size 8 acrylic brush that reviewers attest is good quality for the price — one reviewer described them as “perfect for acrylic nails!” adding that they’re “SUPER cheap and GREAT Quality!” The kit also includes a double-sided dotting tool and a detailer brush. Both the acrylic and detailer brush have bristles made from pure kolinsky hair and are designed with fine points for optimal precision. Reviewers have noted that the brushes might only last a few applications — but for just over $1 per brush, it’s practically a steal. Positive Amazon review: “Love it! I’m a beginner in acrylic nails and this was all i needed! It’s very pretty too & the additional tools was a huge plus!!!”

6 A Set Of Acrylic Brushes With Nonslip Handles Patelai Acrylic Nail Brush Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The brushes in this three-piece nail set feature non-slip handles to offer a better grip as you paint on acrylics. Each of the brushes (sizes 6, 8, and 10) have a fine-pointed brush head with bristles made from kolinsky hair. Reviewers also mentioned that the brushes are even great for detailed work like 3D nail art. Positive Amazon review: “These really helped me with my 3D Nail art work. I’m so happy I purchased this set. When needed I’ll purchase again.”

7 A Pink Acrylic Nail Brush With A Cap Mia Secret Oval Kolinsky Nail Brush (Size 8) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $19 Take your acrylic work on the go with this compact size 8 brush, which comes with a metal cap to keep it protected while it’s in your bag. It’s made with kolinsky hair that stays super strong and doesn’t clump easily. Popping the cap on to the opposite end of the brush will also help extend the length of the handle, giving your hand more control. Pro tip: After you use it, always allow your bristles to dry completely before popping the cap back on — it isn’t vented, so enclosing damp bristles can potentially cause bacteria to grow. Positive Amazon review: “One of my favorite brushes [...] I am not an expert and I usually only do my own nails [...] this brush is great for beginners [and[ the bristles are easy to clean with brush cleaner.”

8 Another Portable Brush With A Colorful Handle Shine Chance Acrylic Brush (Size 8) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This acrylic brush is sure to bring joy to your nail kit, thanks to its rainbow-chrome design and rhinestone-infused handle. “It is so pretty and works amazing,” one reviewer wrote. The kolinsky hair bristles taper to a fine point when wet, allowing users to maneuver the brush more easily. As a bonus, it’s portable and comes with a matching metal cap. Positive Amazon review: “Love the size of the brush and it's perfect size to hold when doing nails.”

9 A 7-Piece Brush Set That Includes A Roll-Up Bag Makartt Acrylic Nail Brush Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to take your DIY nail skills up one notch, this Makartt set contains all of the essentials. It comes with enough sable-haired brushes and sizes to do both acrylic and UV gel nail applications, including two pointed brushes (sizes 2 and 8), two round brushes (sizes 4 and 6), and two flat brushes (sizes 4 and 6). The handles are sturdy and feature glitter in different colors, which aren’t just pretty but also allows you to quickly differentiate among the brush sizes. What’s more, you’ll be able to keep your tools extra protected thanks to the included caps and handy brush roll. Positive Amazon review: “I was very skeptical to buy these [...] being a former nail technician I was very worried they wouldn't be any good but I was so wrong. Not only are they pretty they made doing acrylic nails super easy and pretty. These are a must buy if you are looking for some acrylic nail brushes. Also comes with a awesome case that ties up so you don't lose the brushes.”