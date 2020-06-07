Everyone needs a good pair of comfy, grab-and-go shoes similar to TOMS canvas shoes. But if you're not a fan of the brand's signature look or you're seeking a more affordable option, the best alternatives to TOMS will offer the same classic low-cut, slip-on style but in the particular aesthetic you prefer.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Alternatives To TOMS

In addition to boasting an easygoing design of canvas or similarly lightweight fabrics, some TOMS alternatives feature stretchy knit uppers that hug your entire foot for an extra-comfortable, secure fit. TOMS alternatives should be as simple to throw on as the originals and you'll find that in styles as diverse as slip-on skater shoes, espadrilles, and cool tie-less sneakers, all of which look great when paired with a number of outfits.

These aren't running shoes and won't boast a lot of arch support, but most pairs leave room for you to wear socks or add a cushioned insole, which can help with support.

If you’re looking for shoes like TOMS but cheaper — or simply a pair that’s got slightly different style — you’re in the right place. Below you'll find the best alternatives to TOMS that are versatile, fun, and available in either classic neutral shades or bolder colors that will jazz up your wardrobe.

Shop The Best Alternatives To Toms

In a hurry? These are the best alternatives to TOMS:

1 These Classic Espadrilles That Feel Effortless fereshte Espadrilles Amazon $28 See On Amazon These wallet-friendly espadrilles are made with canvas and flax with flexible rubber soles that provide comfort, wear after wear. The woven linen toe caps and hand-stitched details add to their style and craftsmanship. The elastic band on the top of the shoe makes it easy to slide on and off your foot, and the sweat-absorbing linen insole keeps feet cool and dry. If classic white is not your style, these shoes come in three other neutral tones: gray, khaki, and black. Helpful Review: “Perfect fit! Item is exactly as described and very comfortable. I like the rubber soles. I am so happy I purchased a different color. Highly recommend.” Available Sizes: 6.5 — 12

2 These Funky & Comfy Slip-On Shoes From A Classic Brand Vans Low-Top Slip-On Trainers Amazon $85 See On Amazon These classic, style-forward slip-on shoes aren't just cool — they're super comfy. The lace-free shoes feature smart details like padded collars and elastic mid-foot goring that ensures a secure fit until you’re ready to kick them off. The shoes have rubber soles and footbeds that absorb shock, whether you’re doing an ollie on your skateboard or going grocery shopping. The brand's signature waffle tread provides traction and grip for whatever the day may bring. Helpful Review: “They’re really comfortable! Lightweight and easy to walk in. And let’s not forget to mention super cute!" Available Sizes: 5 — 14

Available Colors & Styles: 25

3 A Pair Of Woven Slip-On Shoes That You Can Dress Up Or Down Skechers Cleo Honeycomb Flat Amazon $29 See On Amazon These Skechers shoes are cute, comfortable, and can even be dressy depending on how you style them. The upper is made of a woven knit fabric with a honeycomb design, stretching around your foot for a secure fit. Unlike many other ballet-style flats, these shoes offer a good deal of support — so you can wear them for long periods of time without getting tired feet. They have rubber outsoles to provide traction and cushioned memory foam insoles with a shock-absorbing midsoles to keep your feet and ankles comfortable all day. Choose from versatile neutral shades such as charcoal, beige, and taupe. Helpful Review: “Wore these all summer and they’re exactly what I’d hoped they’d be: something minimal yet office-appropriate. [...] I wear them all day long and they’re still comfortable.” Available Sizes: 5 — 11 (Wide Sizes Available)

Available Colors: 5

4 Some Nautical-Inspired Espadrilles With Hand-Sewn Soles Alexis Leroy Stripe Canvas Espadrilles Amazon $27 See On Amazon These casual espadrilles feature hand-sewn jute soles and toe caps for a traditional summer flat inspired by the sea. The top of the shoe has an elastic band that allows for some give when it comes to movement and they have a slight 0.25-inch platform offers just a bit of shock absorption. They come in vibrant, sunny shades of red, yellow, and blue. Helpful Review: “These are exactly what I was looking for: espadrilles with the jute on the inside, traditional stitching, with a rubber sole. Perfect summer shoes, I'm really pleased.” Available Sizes: 6 — 9.5

6 — 9.5 Available Colors: 5

5 These Sneaker-Style Slip-On Shoes That Come In Dozens Of Colors Roxy Women's Bayshore Slip On Shoe Amazon $42 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers are the only pair on this list with shoelaces. The laces don’t tie, however, but are knotted in place to offer additional support to the tops of your feet while still giving you the ability to slide them on and off. The shoe is made from lightweight knit mesh with a memory foam padded canvas insole for comfort. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews, these shoes are comfy and super cute, thanks to the fact that they're offered in a wide range of colors and patterns like florals, stripes, and tie-dye. They'll easily complement any outfit from leggings and a T-shirt to your favorite sundress. Helpful Review: “Love this Roxy shoe. So very comfortable and light. You hardly notice you have shoes on. Have one in many colors. Would recommend without hesitation.” Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors & Styles: 25