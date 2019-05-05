Whether you're dressing for a special occasion or throwing on an everyday tank, noticeable bra straps can be a deal-breaker for some looks. I have a gorgeous backless maxi dress that's still sitting in my closet with the tags on because I didn't have the right bra to wear with it. But the best bras with clear straps can unlock some outfits you previously deemed impractical. Transparent straps provide you with much-needed support in a discreet way. Of course, no one is saying these straps are completely invisible, but when a strapless bra isn't going to cut it, clear straps are a nice, barely-there option to have.
Many women shy away from strapless bras because they don't stay put, and that lack of consistent support can be an even bigger issue for women for large chests. The best clear-strapped bra options, like the ones below, keep your boobs — no matter what size — in place, and do so on the down-low. Plus, many of the options are convertible so you can wear them a lot of different ways.
And if the transparent-strap bra you're interested in isn't available in your size, there's always the option of buying clear replacement straps ($8 on Amazon) that can be attached to any bra with removable straps. That way you still get the trusted comfort and support of your fave bra, and you don't have to worry about your straps showing.
Ahead, the five best clear-strapped bras for unlocking the wardrobe possibilities in your closet.