Burt’s Bees’ lip balm is a case study in “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it." It’s one of the first products Burt’s Bees founders Burt Shavitz and Roxanne Quimby made in 1991, and there’s a good chance this golden tube of zingy lip balm was one of the first things you ever bought with your own money. The simple, all-natural formula hasn’t really changed over the past 30 years, either: The best Burt’s Bees lip balms all contain the brand’s signature, responsibly sourced beeswax, a natural emollient that works to condition dry lips and retain moisture. But the company has since rolled out a few updates to the original lip balm, including equally nourishing (and affordable) lip tints, shimmers, and treatments.

All-natural? Absolutely. Vegan? Nope. Obviously, there’s beeswax in Burt's Bees products, but lanolin is also animal-derived — it’s secreted by the oil glands of wool-bearing animals, and it’s included in lots of cosmetics because of its emollient properties. Keep this in mind if purchasing vegan products is important for you. (That said, Burt’s Bees is Leaping Bunny-certified, since they’re cruelty-free and don’t test on animals.)

In a hurry? Here are the seven best Burt’s Bees lip balms:

1. The Classic Lip Balm: Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm in Beeswax (2-Pack)

2. The Extra-Nourishing Lip Balm: Burt’s Bees Ultra Conditioning Moisturizing Lip Balm

3. The Tinted Lip Balm: Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm (2-Pack)

4. The Glossy Lip Balm: Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer

5. The Tinted Lip Oil: Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil

6. The Lip Treatment: Burt’s Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment

7. The Lip Scrub: Burt's Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub

From fruity multipacks to concentrated lip treatments, scroll on to shop seven of the best Burt’s Bees lip balms, all of which you can get for under $10 on Amazon.

1 The Classic Lip Balm Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm in Beeswax (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See on Amazon After beeswax, the headlining ingredients in this classic beeswax lip balm are coconut oil, sunflower oil, lanolin, soybean oil, canola oil, peppermint oil, rosemary extract, and limonene for that little kick. Of course you can’t go wrong with the original version — it’s the rare product on Amazon that’s earned a perfect, five-star average rating — but there are a few flavored versions available too, like this superfruit pack that contains one tube of Pink Grapefruit, Mango, Coconut & Pear, and Pomegranate each.

2 The Extra-Nourishing Lip Balm Burt’s Bees Ultra Conditioning Moisturizing Lip Balm Amazon $7 See on Amazon There’s a lot to love about Burt’s Bees’ classic lip balm, but it’s not really the most moisturizing lip product on the planet. Their Ultra Conditioning Moisturizing Lip Balm, however, comes closer to that superlative. The standard formula is spiked with nourishing avocado and olive oils, anti-inflammatory clary oil, and kokum butter, a vegetable butter that’s packed with fatty acids and conditioning vitamin E. This glides on more smoothly than the original as well, and the consistency is super soft and melty. Don’t leave it in your hot car.

3 The Tinted Lip Balm Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Once you’ve sufficiently stocked up on Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm (in both its classic and many fruity iterations), consider moving onto these tinted lip balms. Each of their six natural shades provide a subtle wash of sheer, just-bitten color, but I like these more for their creamy texture — the formula contains less beeswax and more coconut oil than the classic lip balm, plus it’s enriched with shea butter, so the consistency is smoother and more blendable. Available shades: 6

4 The Glossy Lip Balm Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer Amazon $4 See on Amazon These lip shimmers are more like a solid lip oil than a lip balm — they contain some core Burt's Bees ingredients, like beeswax, sunflower oil, and peppermint oil, but there’s a higher concentration of natural oils in here for a fluid consistency and natural shine (though luminescent particles, like mica and iron oxides, are added for more shimmer). They boast Burt’s Bees signature low price point, too: One tube of this makeup/skin care hybrid costs just under $5, or grab a four-pack for $16. Available shades: Watermelon, Apricot, Plum, Strawberry, Cherry, Grapefruit, Champagne, Fig, Guava, Peony, Caramel

5 The Tinted Lip Oil Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon The most decadent-feeling of Burt’s Bees tinted lip products, these lip oils are made with meadowfoam and coconut oil for delicious hydration and a dewy finish. The color payoff is natural-looking, but more intense than you might expect — many reviewers opt for it as a more nourishing, less sticky alternative to traditional lip glosses. “The color is delicate but noticeable,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it’s “perfect for days when you don't feel like doing makeup.” They’re pigmented enough to wear alone, though they also work beautifully as a moisturizing base for another lip color, or as a glossy top coat. Available shades: 6

6 The Lip Treatment Burt’s Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment Amazon $9 See on Amazon To help out the driest of dry lips, layer on this Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment before bed — you’ll be amazed by how plush your lips feel when you wake up. This creamy treatment contains humectants like glycerin, castor oil, and triglycerides that attract moisture directly into your skin cells, while ceramides work to repair your lips’ natural barrier so they stay moisturized, too. Amazon reviewers have seen immediate results with this stuff; “When I wake up in the morning my lips feel hydrated and it has fixed my cracked lips,” one shopper wrote. Though it’s marketed as an overnight treatment, there’s no reason why you can’t apply it during the day if your lips are feeling extra-chapped.