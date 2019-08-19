Regardless of your age, hair loss or thinning is something that can happen to anyone. "It can be caused by an underlying thyroid disease, anemia, vitamin deficiencies, or autoimmune conditions," explains Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. "Significant physical or emotional stress may also lead to a form of hair thinning known as telogen effluvium," while scalp infections can also be a contributing factor. And though there are many different types of treatments, trying out one of the best
hair growth serums is a good place to start promoting growth. Serums in the form of oils and foams tend to have the highest concentration of medicine that can combat hair loss and thinning. One of the most common ingredients to look for is called minoxidil, which has been clinically shown to improve thinning hair and is a great first step for treating some types of hair loss. You can find this ingredient in products like Rogaine, and it's among the most effective as far as over-the-counter treatments go. But minoxidil isn't the only ingredient that can help reverse hair loss. Biotin, for example, is often used to help strengthen brittle hair and nails and can be formulated as a supplement or topical product; and while there is some evidence that biotin can be used to help treat hair loss, researchers admit there's a lack of sufficient proof. Applying caffeine topically has been proven to help treat hair loss, also, so it is another ingredient you can find in over-the-counter hair growth products.
Scroll on to discover six of the
best hair serums to help treat hair loss. 1 The Best Hair Regrowth Serum For Women
There's a reason why Rogaine is such a go-to for treating hair loss — it actually works. Case in point? The brand's
5% Minoxidil Topical Aerosol Hair Regrowth Treatment. It contains minoxidil to help stimulate hair growth and thickness, but it also works magic on your scalp: A healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair, you see, and the blend of alpha hydroxy acids in Rogaine's formula gently exfoliate, creating the optimal environment for hair to grow. After the AHAs work their deep-cleaning magic, a blend of botanical extracts and emollients condition and moisturize your scalp.
It comes in easy-to-use spray form and only requires the application of half a capful a day. Though the results won't be immediate, they'll probably be the most effective you can get from an over-the-counter treatment. Expect to see noticeably thicker hair and fewer sparse patches within three to six months.
"This has changed my life!" one reviewer raves. "I haven't had such thick hair in a very long time. I have medical issues that severely thinned my hair. You could see my scalp everywhere even if I teased my hair. It was so embarrassing. Now I have a full head of hair!!!”
2 The Best Customizable Hair Regrowth Serum
Take a
quick quiz to help Happy Head understand your individual needs and health, and they’ll formulate a specific solution customized to you. This all-in-one formula includes spironolactone and minoxidil (the same active ingredient in the more expensive serum above), and promises results in 3 to 6 months of regular use. It may sound like a long time, but consistency with hair regrowth is key. Apply this topical solution to your scalp once a day for the first week, and then morning and night after week one. Happy Head even has doctors and dermatologists on hand to help you with your journey, so you don’t have to go at it alone. 3 The Best Hair Regrowth Serum For Men
Compare
Basic Care's Minoxidil Topical Solution USP, 5% Hair Regrowth to Men's Rogaine — it's basically the generic form of the product. At a cheaper price point, you get six months worth of the same 5% minoxidil formula that helps stimulate new hair growth. It has more of a traditional serum consistency, being a liquid, and it comes with a convenient dropper for targeted application (though you can get it in foam form, too, if that's your preference). Expect results anywhere between two and six months.
Basic Care also makes two formulas for women:
one with a 2% concentration of minoxidil and one with 5%.
"This product gave me hope! I had alot of fallouts when i would wash my hair or simply just pass my hand over my head but after using this product for just three months there were satisfying results! Must buy!!!" reports one happy customer.
4 The Best Hair Growth Serum For A Healthy Scalp
In
Pura D'Or's Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum, biotin, apple stem cells, and caffeine work together work to stimulate hair follicles, leading to increased thickness and possibly even regrowth. The serum also contains DHT blockers — DHT is a hormone that can trigger hair loss if there's an increased amount in your body, so a DHT blocker can actually help prevent hormonal hair loss. Argan oil, tea tree, and other antioxidants are also included in the formula to help nourish and exfoliate your scalp, creating a healthy environment for hair to thrive.
"This product really works. There is less hair fallout and the strands have become thicker with prolonged use. Best to apply on damp hair after washing hair or at night before going to sleep. I notice my hair has more lift and volume when I wake up," writes one reviewer.
5 The Best Biotin Hair Growth Serum For Stronger Hair
The
Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum uses a blend of biotin and pro-vitamin B5 to strengthen hair. Since it doesn't contain any type of medicated ingredient, you shouldn't expect hair regrowth, per se; however, if your primary concern is hair that's weak or thinning — which is perhaps contributing to the appearance of sparse hair — this will help nourish it back to life.
One reviewer says, "This is an awesome product!! My hair was so dry and brittle and literally just breaking off about an inch above the scalp and since I've been using it the breakage has stopped. My hair is so soft and supple and just looks so much healthier looking. It is starting to thicken up and believe it or not, I see new growth!!"
6 A Hair Growth Serum That Uses Pea Sprout Extract To Promote Regrowth
Some hair loss is localized to one part of your scalp so it doesn't require a ton of product to treat. If that's the case with you, consider reaching for this
HairGenics Pronexa serum. It comes in a little bottle with a convenient dropper, so it's easy to apply the serum in smaller, more concentrated areas. The star ingredient here is a patented form of pea sprout extract, which the brand says is effective at treating hair loss. Full disclosure: Though this serum has rave reviews from customers — it boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, too — the brand doesn't offer any proof of the clinical studies they claim to have conducted, in which the effectiveness if their formula was found. Basically, you're buying this stuff on the word of your fellow shoppers.
"I love this product! My hair is thinning, and I've tried several products. Not only do I have new hair growth, but my hair has grown so long, people have asked if I'm wearing hair extensions. I would definitely recommend!!" reports one reviewer.
Expert: Dr. Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >
This article was originally published on
Aug. 19, 2019