There's a reason why Rogaine is such a go-to for treating hair loss — it actually works. Case in point? The brand's 5% Minoxidil Topical Aerosol Hair Regrowth Treatment. It contains minoxidil to help stimulate hair growth and thickness, but it also works magic on your scalp: A healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair, you see, and the blend of alpha hydroxy acids in Rogaine's formula gently exfoliate, creating the optimal environment for hair to grow. After the AHAs work their deep-cleaning magic, a blend of botanical extracts and emollients condition and moisturize your scalp.

It comes in easy-to-use spray form and only requires the application of half a capful a day. Though the results won't be immediate, they'll probably be the most effective you can get from an over-the-counter treatment. Expect to see noticeably thicker hair and fewer sparse patches within three to six months.

"This has changed my life!" one reviewer raves. "I haven't had such thick hair in a very long time. I have medical issues that severely thinned my hair. You could see my scalp everywhere even if I teased my hair. It was so embarrassing. Now I have a full head of hair!!!”