If you have thick hair, the struggle to find a hair tie that’ll actually work without snapping or slipping is all too real. Luckily, the best hair ties for thick hair are big enough to securely hold thick hair, yet still gentle enough to avoid damaging strands.

Choosing The Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair

As you shop, you’ll need to consider if you might prefer an elastic hair tie, spiral hair tie, or satin scrunchie.

Elastic hair ties are common and can be great for thick hair, so long as the tie is lengthy enough to hold your strands and can wrap around them more than just once (so your updo has staying power). While not a necessity, be on the lookout for hair ties that don’t have metal parts, as these can yank on your hair.

Spiral hair ties (aka coil hair ties) are a super gentle alternative to traditional hair ties. While they won't hold your updo as tightly, they are very comfortable and non-damaging to wear since they put less pressure on your hair.

Satin scrunchies are a great option if you want to make a fashion statement and pull your hair back at the same time. They're usually super stretchy, so they'll work for most hair types. Like spiral hair ties, scrunchies are also really gentle on your strands.

Shop The Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair

Read on for five hair ties that will securely hold your thick hair in place without breaking — and without harming your locks.

1 The Overall Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair Burlybands (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With more than 3,400 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.6-star rating overall, these Burlybands hair ties are clearly adored on the site. And it’s easy to see why: The elastic hair ties are super strong, flexible, and large, making them the ultimate pick for those with thick hair. They can easily wrap three times around a ponytail with up to a 4.75-inch circumference. Best yet, they are totally seamless and have no pesky metal pieces, so they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. Burlybands come in different color options, as well as packs with three or eight hair ties. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the first hair tie I have ever found that doesn't slip and holds my thick hair in place. I've used probably a few dozen times so far and it still has it's elasticity and stays in place. This is the only hair tie I'll be using from now on!” Type: Elastic hair ties | Comes with: 3 hair ties | Available packs: 16

2 A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Hair Ties Goody Ouchless Thick Hair Ties (27-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hair ties are easy to lose, so opting for a budget-friendly pick is totally smart. These Goody hair ties certainly fit the bill; for less than $10, you’ll get your hands on 27 strong elastic hair ties. These hair ties are specifically designed for those with medium to thick hair. Their super-stretchy core is easy to wrap around your ponytail without breakage, and there aren’t any metal pieces that could damage your hair. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The Goody Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties have been my go-to elastic bands of choice for my long thick hair for decades. I can’t remember ever breaking one. These seamless elastic bands stay in place, and don’t catch or break my hair.” Type: Elastic hair ties | Comes with: 27 hair ties | Available packs: 1 Also available on: Walmart, $7

3 The Fan-Favorite Spiral Hair Ties To Prevent Kinks invisibobble Traceless Hair Ties (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These invisibobble spiral hair ties are a fan-favorite on Amazon, boasting a solid 4.5-star rating among 22,200 and growing reviews. And those who have tried them indicated that the hair ties comfortably hold their strands in place without causing any kinks (like elastic hair ties sometimes do) or damage. Thick-haired folks will love using these ultra-stretchy bands, which can accommodate all hair types. The invisibobble hair ties are totally water repellent and come in a few different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are GREAT for holding thick hair in place all day. I never used to be able to do a high ponytail without using at least 2, sometimes 3 elastic bands. Something about the spring/curled design of these really grabs my hair and holds it up, but also somehow manages to put less tension on my scalp in the process and doesn’t leave NEARLY as noticeable of a crimp from the hairband when you take it out.” Type: Spiral hair ties | Comes with: 3 hair ties | Available packs: 6 Also available on: Ulta Beauty, $5, and Bed Bath & Beyond, $3

4 A Set Of Extra-Long Elastic Hair Ties For Extra-Thick Hair Revlon Extra Long Black Hair Elastics (16-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These extra-long hair ties from Revlon are amazing if you have extra-full hair or if you like to wrap your hair tie around your updo multiple times. They will create a strong yet comfortable hold (aka they won’t give you headaches). The seamless hair ties don’t have any metal pieces and come in solid black or brown options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have super thick, long and heavy hair. These hold my hair great. Have a lot of stretch and are very durable. I typically bust hair ties constantly. I haven’t had any problems with that with these.” Type: Elastic hair ties | Comes with: 16 hair ties | Available packs: 2 Also available on: Walmart, $16

5 A Variety Pack Of Large Satin Scrunchies Chloven Large Satin Hair Scrunchies (20-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want to pull your hair back and look extra cute? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do with this pack of silky scrunchies. The set comes with 20 scrunchies that range in color from a basic milky white to a deep blue to a pretty wine red. And the good thing is that these scrunchies are perfect for thick hair. They are large — the max diameter is a whopping 9.4 inches — and quite stretchy, since they feature elastic bands that are covered by a high-quality satin fabric. Best of all, the satin’s slippery texture is less likely to snag on your strands or damage your hair. With a stellar 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 11,000 reviews, you can rest easy knowing that this pick is a good one, even with such a low price tag. The scrunchies are machine-washable, and you can also get the set in velvet instead of satin if you prefer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these with fingers crossed that they would be able to hold my thick hair and to my delight they hold my hair ALL DAY with no problems! So happy with this purchase and there are so many colors I can match any outfit! Very happy with this product!” Type: Satin scrunchies | Comes with: 20 hair ties | Available packs: 2