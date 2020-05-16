Shopping
The 5 Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair, According To Reviewers
If you have thick hair, the struggle to find a hair tie that’ll actually work without snapping or slipping is all too real. Luckily, the best hair ties for thick hair are big enough to securely hold thick hair, yet still gentle enough to avoid damaging strands.
Choosing The Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair
As you shop, you’ll need to consider if you might prefer an elastic hair tie, spiral hair tie, or satin scrunchie.
- Elastic hair ties are common and can be great for thick hair, so long as the tie is lengthy enough to hold your strands and can wrap around them more than just once (so your updo has staying power). While not a necessity, be on the lookout for hair ties that don’t have metal parts, as these can yank on your hair.
- Spiral hair ties (aka coil hair ties) are a super gentle alternative to traditional hair ties. While they won’t hold your updo as tightly, they are very comfortable and non-damaging to wear since they put less pressure on your hair.
- Satin scrunchies are a great option if you want to make a fashion statement and pull your hair back at the same time. They’re usually super stretchy, so they’ll work for most hair types. Like spiral hair ties, scrunchies are also really gentle on your strands.
Shop The Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair
In a hurry? These are the best hair ties for thick hair:
- The Overall Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair: Burlybands
- A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Hair Ties: Goody Ouchless Thick Hair Ties
- The Fan-Favorite Spiral Hair Ties To Prevent Kinks: invisibobble Traceless Hair Ties
- A Set Of Extra-Long Elastic Hair Ties For Extra-Thick Hair: Revlon Extra Long Black Hair Elastics
- A Variety Pack Of Large Satin Scrunchies: Chloven Large Satin Hair Scrunchies
Read on for five hair ties that will securely hold your thick hair in place without breaking — and without harming your locks.
