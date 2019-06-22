If you’re interested in the green beauty space, you’ll know that finding entirely organic cosmetics is a nearly impossible task — but you can get close. So while not 100% organic, the best organic mascaras contain certified organic ingredients (as much as 85%, in some cases); and, often, the rest of the ingredients are derived from natural sources. These mascaras are typically “clean” as well, so they’re free of potentially irritating additives and allergens like parabens, phthalates, silicones, and synthetic dyes and fragrances — all while delivering the length, separation, curl, and definition you crave from a mascara. As organic mascara options are relatively limited, though, this list also includes a handful of natural mascaras that are similarly free of common irritants, and perform incredibly well.

Organic or natural, these mascaras are packed with botanicals like jojoba oil, shea butter, avocado oil, and aloe that work to condition your lashes, so you’ll reap benefits other than the purely aesthetic. Aesthetics-wise, note that most of the picks on this list fall under the umbrella of natural-looking mascaras, so expect a subtler effect than falsie-caliber alternatives. They also feel wonderfully lightweight, rather than crispy or gloopy, thanks to the addition of those hydrating ingredients.

With that primer in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best organic mascaras on the market, plus four natural ones well worth your consideration.

1 The Overall Best Mascara With Organic Ingredients ILIA Natural Limitless Lash Mascara Amazon $28 See On Amazon ILIA is a leader in the “clean” luxury beauty world, so it’s no surprise that their mascara is well on its way toward cult status. First, take a look at the unique, dual-sided brush: One side features straight, comb-like bristles for separation and length, while the other boasts densely-packed bristles for thickness, volume, and curl. The formula is 99% natural and contains a handful of organic ingredients, including shea butter and carnauba wax, and it feels lightweight on lashes — plus, it’s smudge-free, flake-free, and ophthalmologist-tested. Nothing not to love about this one. What fans say: “I have very sensitive eyes [...] but I can wear this all day every day. It doesn't flake off or fall down under your eye. It comes off very easily with no irritation. I love, love, love the brush! [...] I will probably never buy another brand as long as I live!”

2 The Best Volumizing Mascara With Organic Ingredients Endlessly Beautiful All Natural Mascara Amazon $22 See On Amazon This mascara from Endlessly Beautiful is an amazing option for those looking to find a mascara that's close to being all-organic — it’s formulated with 85% organic ingredients, and it’s 100% natural. Among those certified organic ingredients are coffee powder, rice powder, sunflower seed oil, and cinnamon extract, which work together to condition lashes and support healthy lash growth over time. It’s also among the most volumizing options on this list, as the consistency is silky enough to build up without any heaviness or crunchiness, while the brush features densely packed bristles. What fans say: “If I was forced to only wear one of my makeup items, I would always pick mascara. So I'm very picky about it. In my efforts to move to vegan, organic products, I was most afraid of switching mascara[s]. Apparently I had no need to worry. This product works as well if not better than my old brand, lashes look long beautiful and not clumpy. It doesn't flake off. It is amazing. Get it.”

3 The Best Natural-Looking Mascara With Organic Ingredients Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara Amazon $24 See On Amazon This Juice Beauty mascara is made with 60% certified organic ingredients, many of which are harvested from the brand’s own organic farm in Sonoma County, CA. In here, you’ll find ingredients commonly found in the brand’s luxury skincare products, including aloe, jojoba esters, hyaluronic acid, and rose flower powder, and the ultra-black pigment is derived from the brand’s signature plant-based Phyto-Pigments and minerals rather than carbon. The slim brush deposits smooth, clump-free layers for a natural look — think separation and length, rather than volume — though the formula is buildable if you want a bit more definition. Reviewers also love how easy it is to take off at the end of the day, sans rubbing or residue. What fans say: “I LOVE this mascara. [...] I've never had eyelashes stick together or clump with this - but the color is dark enough to make my eyelashes really "pop". I also have sensitive eyes, I get little bumps when I use skincare products with too many chemicals. I've never had a problem since using this mascara. I read that this is Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite mascara, now I know why!!”

4 The Best Hypoallergenic Mascara With Organic Ingredients Fifth & Skin Better'n Ur Lashes Mascara Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another almost-entirely organic mascara, the Fifth & Skin Better’n Ur Lashes Mascara is also made with 85% organic and 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients, and the hypoallergenic formula is especially ideal for those with sensitive or allergy-prone eyes. The formula features organic chamomile hydrosol, which is both gentle and nourishing, and it’s free of common irritants like lead, mercury, dyes, artificial preservatives, and petroleum. On top of all that, it's also smudge-proof, water-resistant. It’s available in black (linked above) as well as brown, for those who prefer a subtler look. What fans say: “I can't write enough about how much I love this mascara. I first purchased it for [its] safe/natural ingredients and with how well it works, it makes me wonder why other mascara has to be made from chemicals and other garbage. This stuff goes on super smooth, lengthens and thickens my lashes and looks really, really good. It wears extremely well, barely any smudging by the end of the day ... I highly recommend this mascara! Oh, also — I almost always have eye watering and burning with other mascaras and not this one at all — even after a hard workout and sweat gets into my eyes while wearing it.”

5 The Best Color Mascara With Organic Ingredients 100% PURE Fruit Pigmented Mascara $26 See On Amazon It’s hard enough to pin down an organic mascara at all, let alone one that comes in a color other than black or brown — but in its rich blue hue, this mascara from 100% PURE is that rare product. Unlike other mascaras that typically use iron oxides for color, this harnesses cocoa, berries, and certified organic black tea as pigment — and many reviewers even rave about its natural berry scent. The formula is free from any harsh dyes, artificial fragrances, and synthetic chemicals or preservatives, and uses all-natural ingredients like cocoa butter, hydrolyzed wheat protein, and aloe juice. The smudge-proof formula also contains seaweed and vitamin B5, which makes it naturally nourishing and fortifying. You can also pick this up in black, if you’d prefer. What fans say: “I have never used an organic mascara before so I decided to buy this one to try out and I am very pleased. It gives me the same outcome as my favorite Benefit BADgal BANG! Mascara. Another upside is that it has this pleasant scent of blueberries. I have had it for almost a month now and that scent is still there and the consistency is still good."

6 The Best Natural Waterproof Mascara Ere Perez Natural Avocado Waterproof Mascara Amazon $26 See On Amazon Natural mascaras can be waterproof, as this Ere Perez mascara proves. In here, vitamin E, avocado oil, and mamey oil work to condition lashes and keep them feeling soft and lightweight — though the pigment is rich and opaque, and it holds your lashes’ curl and volume all day long. It’s formulated to stay waterproof for up to 24 hours (a claim that many Amazon shoppers confirm), all without the use of common irritants like parabens, phthalates, and propylene glycol. What fans say: “This mascara is dark, clean, and creates the flawlessly big eyelashes of your dreams. The tube is minimal, small enough that it fits into bags with ease but large enough that it lasts awhile. Stays on all day and builds well. I use an oil cleanser to remove it, and it's an easy process. Love this mascara, it's my new go to. Definitely buying again!”

7 The Best Natural Mascara & Primer Duo Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a two-for-one product? This pick from Honest Beauty features a mascara primer on one end that works to separate and curl your lashes, as well as enhance the mascara’s intensity and longevity; and a lengthening and separating mascara on the other. Both formulas are made with natural ingredients, and free of parabens, paraffins, silicones, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances. With well over 6,000 five-star ratings, this cruelty-free, ophthalmologist-tested pick is one of the most popular natural mascaras on the market, especially for those with sensitive eyes. What fans say: “The primer and mascara in one wand design is genius for convenience. But also for the execution, the primer and mascara work PERFECTLY together to give you amazing separation and volume. The primer is white but dries clear, and the mascara is jet black which I love. The mascara wand is silicone with defined bristles which makes for very easy separation of your lashes. The wand is also not huge, it's on the smaller side which I actually really like because it makes it easier to maneuver and get every lash. I also have ZERO issues with flaking, smudging, eye watering, etc, it does not budge until I wash it off at the end of the day.”

8 The Best Drugstore Natural Mascara Burt's Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon Like all Burt’s Bees products, this mascara is made from 100% naturally derived ingredients — and at just about $9, it boasts an accessible price tag. This under-$10 mascara is ophthalmologist-tested and made without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, or synthetic fragrances, and the nourishing formula (made with moisturizing glycerin and jojoba oil) feels comfortable on your lashes. The wand is on the larger side, which allows for less precision; though thousands of reviewers love how defined, lengthened, and intensely tinted their lashes look after a coat or two. What fans say: “I tried out the Burt's Bees makeup line early last year and this is my favorite product. I have sensitive skin and if I'm not careful sometimes certain eye makeup will make my eyes water all day. I like this mascara because I can get long lashes that last throughout the day with no flaking, no eye watering or sensitivity AND it comes off so easily at night. All I have to use is a wet washcloth and it all comes right off. No more makeup remover and rubbing my eyes to get mascara off. I'm happy with the length and wear and have reordered the product.”