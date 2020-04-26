If you have wide feet, you’re likely (painfully) aware of how challenging sneaker-shopping can be. And while it's true that finding the best sneakers for wide feet takes a bit of extra digging, there are a few simple steps you can follow to ensure the shoes you order wind up fitting your feet comfortably. First (and most obviously), you’ll want to look for shoes that come in wide sizes whenever possible. You’ll also want to consider the size and shape of the toe box, which is a common problem area for wide feet, especially if you also have bunions. Generally, shoes with a round or square-shaped toe will work better than pointy or narrow styles. Styles made of stretchy mesh or other textiles are especially great, since they can stretch to fit the unique shape of your foot.

To help get you started, you'll find five of the best pairs of sneakers for wide feet rounded up ahead. All of them are available in wide (and in some cases, extra-wide) sizes, and even better, all of them are available on Amazon — so you're practically guaranteed to have the most fuss-free shoe-shopping experience ever.

1 The Best Casual Sneakers For Wide Feet, All Things Considered Hush Puppies Sabine Sneaker Amazon $70 See On Amazon Hush Puppies is known for making some of the most stylish and comfortable sneakers on the market — and this versatile leather pair is no exception. With their breathable design, lightweight feel, and cool, classic look, these are bound to become your new go-to sneakers for everyday wear. Like all Hush Puppies shoes, these put comfort first. They have a responsive footbed that supports and cushions your feet, making them incredibly comfortable to walk in. Choose from 11 colors including snakeskin, leopard, and rose gold. An enthusiastic review: "Five stars all the way. These sneakers fit just as I had hoped. I love the roomy toe box, and they are well padded and comfortable. The silver leather captured my fancy and is, frankly, a splendid mood enhancer whenever I wear it. Gosh, I love these shoes. The silver laces are the icing on the cake! [...] The level of attention to detail on these shoes is such that they were deliberately laced with one end longer than the other, to account for the realities of tying a bow-knot. So the ends came out perfectly even ... I am wowed [...]” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (regular, wide)

2 The Best Running Shoes For Wide Feet If You’re Ready To Splurge New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V10 Running Shoe Amazon $150 See On Amazon Yes, they're a bit of a splurge, but reviewers swear these New Balance running shoes are worth it, especially if you have wide or painful feet. Made of soft, breathable mesh with cushioned foam midsoles, fans describe them as "the most comfortable shoes" and "like walking on clouds." Multiple reviewers note that they're particularly great if you're recovering from a foot injury, work on your feet all day, or have plantar fasciitis. Not only do the shoes have a roomy, comfortable toe box, but their mesh uppers will stretch to accommodate your feet without making the rest of the shoe too loose. An enthusiastic review: "These are very light weight! They have a nice wide toe box in the wide width. Nice support at back of shoe hugs your heel. There is a lot of thick support for the bottom which helps my back.” Available sizes: 5 — 13 (x-narrow, narrow, wide, x-wide)

3 The Best Running Shoes For Wide Feet If You’re On A Budget ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes Amazon $55 See On Amazon For a more affordable pair of wide-fit running shoes, you can't go wrong with these Asics Gel-Venture 7 sneakers, which have over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings (and counting!) on Amazon thus far. Featuring comfy gel-cushioned footbeds for maximum shock absorption, they have a classic lace-up style and roomy, slightly rounded toe box. Plus, they're sold in over 20 colors, making it easy to find a pair that fits in with your wardrobe. An enthusiastic review: "I love this shoe. It’s sometimes hard to find shoes for feet that supinate and have high arches. It was so helpful that the description included info for both of these conditions.I was glad I ordered a wide. [...]A minor but helpful point is that these cane with flat laces rather than the round so common now. These laces actually stay tied! [...]The shoe is very comfortable and I’ve found that I can do a shopping session in them without tired and sore feet. I’m glad I ordered these.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular, wide)

4 The Best Chunky Sneakers For Wide Feet Skechers Sport D'Lites Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker Amazon $48 See on Amazon Skechers' popular D'Lites sneakers will add some serious '90s-inspired style points to just about any outfit. But that's not the only reason to love them, as more than 40,000 glowing positive reviews make abundantly clear. Designed with a chunky platform sole, the sneakers are sold in more than 30 color combinations, ranging from black and white to taupe and pink. They have cushioned memory foam insoles, a roomy, rounded toe box, and plenty of arch support. Best of all, they're available in extra-wide sizes in addition to regular and wide, making it super easy to home in on your perfect fit. An enthusiastic review: "I LOVE THEM! I ordered in wide and I was pleased that they actually were wide [...] I have a really wide foot and these fit perfect. They are the most comfortable shoe I've ever worn." Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular, wide, select x-wide)