Never let it be said that creating a chic look requires spending a lot of money: Amazon happens to be hiding a plethora of cheap, nice-looking outfits and clothes that can accommodate a variety of budgets — and this list contains 50 of the very best.

From a batwing-sleeve maxi dress that’s nice enough to wear to formal events to a classic pair of straight-leg Levis for casual days — or some wide-leg trousers that can take you from the office to cocktails — there are outfits and separates for virtually any occasion, and every option on this list is under $40. Scroll on for the most stylish and affordable fashion on Amazon that can be at your doorstep in a flash.

1 This Romantic Jumpsuit With Lace Trim Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s only $30, but this jumpsuit looks far pricier thanks to the delicate details, like the scalloped lace trim and banded cuffs at the ankles. A little spandex is blended into the rayon fabric for some dreamy, comfy stretch, while adjustable spaghetti straps allow for a custom fit. The pull-on design means you don’t even have to worry about zipping or buttoning. Chic dressing has never been so simple, or so affordable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Short-Sleeved Bodysuit You’ll Wear With Everything IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Plus Size Amazon $25 See On Amazon The minimalist silhouette all but guarantees that you’ll wear this short-sleeved bodysuit with everything in your closet, from shorts and denim to skirts and dresses. The bodycon style has a snap closure at the crotch so you won’t need to worry about it coming untucked, and it comes in a ton of cute colors. It’s a good thing this only costs $25, because you’ll likely want more than one. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

3 This Statement-Making Draped Midi Skirt SheIn Slit Wrap Asymmetrical Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers have given this wrap skirt a five-star rating. Fans love the drama of the asymmetrical high-low hemline, not to mention how well the wrap-style waistband pairs with crop tops. At less than $30, it’s available in a bevy of chic colors ranging from neutral to vibrant. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Effortless Maxi Dress With A Thigh-High Slit Happy Sailed Batwing Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an outfit nice enough to wear for semi-formal events without stressing your bank account, this dress deserves your consideration. It has polished features like a thigh-high slit and tie waist to balance the relaxed, batwing-style short sleeves with a blousy fit. Besides, the dramatic maxi length is practically begging to be paired with a strappy stiletto. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 Some Trendy Split-Front Skinny Pants WDIRARA High Waist Split Front Skinny Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon The high waist and slim fit of these pants feel reminiscent of ‘60s-era cigarette pants, updated with the modern twist of an elasticized pull-on waist and split ankle seams. With such chic features, the low price may come as a welcome surprise. If you’ve been wondering what sort of pants go with your new pair of kitten heels, these are the answer. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

6 A Tailored Chiffon Duster For Elegant Layering Begonia.K Long Sleeve Chiffon Cardigan $28 See On Amazon Lightweight layering is made easy and elegant with this cuffed-sleeve duster. Made of a breezy sheer chiffon, the open front shows off your outfit and makes it easy to pop on and off, while the double breasted style and maxi length lend the polish of a trench — but without the weight, and at a price that won’t overburden your finances. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 The Double-Lined Bodysuit With A Trending Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Tank Amazon $26 See On Amazon The on-trend square neckline and wide tank straps of this bodysuit ensure that whatever you pair it with will look up-to-date. Double-lined to the waist, shoppers love that the bodysuit offers enough coverage to go braless, and the snap closure makes bathroom trips a breeze. That accessible price is just a budget-friendly bonus. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Comfy Tank Dress With A Tie Waist LILLUSORY Tank Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The stretchy knit of this tank dress will feel like you’re wearing your favorite T-shirt — but the bodycon fit, mini length, and tie waist can easily be dressed up with heels. It’s got a high scoop neck with wide racerback straps, and it layers like a dream, too (think: denim jacket, blazer, cardigan, and more). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Maxi Dress Fit For A Style Icon Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fans of Kim K.’s body-hugging styles should consider this tank maxi dress. Paired with strappy heels, the bodycon fit, dainty spaghetti straps, and maxi length make for an effortless date-night look worthy of the aforementioned style icon. Meanwhile, the stretchy and soft fabric are lounge-on-the-couch comfy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Square Neck Top With Statement Puff Sleeves ROMWE Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $32 See On Amazon Satisfy your desires for comfort and style with this cool-girl top; it’s made of a stretchy and soft fabric that will mold to your body and feel like loungewear, but with a trendy square neckline and statement elbow-length puff sleeves that will turn even the most basic denim into a look. Not bad, for under $35. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 These Dressier Joggers With A Split Hem Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Lightweight and soft, these joggers are made with a bit of spandex blended into the fabric so they’ll move with you. They feature a high, wide waistband and split hem so you can dress them up — when you’re not busy lounging in them, that is. Need another reason to love them? The pull-on style comes with the added benefit of two functional side pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Tie Waist ZESICA Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon Shoppers love the fit and feel of this jumpsuit. Key features include a wide leg and bloused, strapless bodice polished by a waist-defining bow tie. Pair it with slides for a day of errands, or add heels and some statement earrings for an effortless cocktail-worthy ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit With A Plunging V-Neckline SheIn Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Statement pieces don’t have to be expensive, and this top is proof: The deep V-neckline and dramatic belled sleeves are sure to catch eyes while adding some retro charm. Blended with spandex to mold to your shape, the style features a snap closure. Echo its chic sleeve by pairing the bodysuit with some wide-leg denim. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Button-Down Sundress You’ll Keep For Years Berydress A-Line Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Sundress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, this sundress has clearly earned a devoted following. Featuring a button-down front with adjustable spaghetti straps, the fitted bodice extends to a flared skirt that hits below the knee. It’s a timeless silhouette you’ll keep in rotation for years to come. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 A Petite-Friendly Wrap Dress That’s Great For Travel Star Vixen Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve got upcoming vacation plans, consider packing this dress; the short sleeves, V-neckline, wrap waist, and fluttery skirt are easy to dress up with heels or down with sneakers, and shoppers love that the material resists wrinkles. The petite sizing is designed to accommodate those specific proportions — at a shockingly budget-friendly price. Available sizes: Small Petite — X-Large Petite

16 This Hippie-Chic Wrap Maxi Skirt Yonala Tie Up Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Don’t be afraid to show a little leg with this affordable wrap skirt; the maxi length will balance out that thigh-high slit, and create dramatic movement at the fluttery hem. The high, tie waist is ready to pair with all your crop tops. While it’s available in 23 cute prints, this neutral floral can be worn almost all year long. (It would look especially adorable paired with tall boots and a cropped sweater when the weather turns chilly.) Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

17 A Long-Sleeve Tunic With Ruffled Cuffs LOMON Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon From the bloused sleeves with their smocked cuffs to the subtly collared V-neckline and smocked bodice, you’d never guess that this chic top cost less than $30. It’s long enough to wear loose; the flow-y, slightly flared hem would look so chic with some silky trousers and heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Pair Of Trousers That Will Never Go Out Of Style Briggs New York Super Stretch Millennium Pull On Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon Hitting the shopping trifecta of timelessness, affordability, and comfort is this pair of pants. They have a pull-on waist and feature a straight leg that’s just slightly tapered, for a look that will never go out of style. They also come in short sizes, so you can ensure a correct fit. Your search for the perfect in-office pant ends here. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus (including select short sizes)

19 This Wrap Sweater With Bloused Sleeves And A Tie Waist Saodimallsu V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon For a dressier take on a cozy boyfriend sweater, try this cute knit. Featuring elongated cuffs, bloused bell sleeves, and a wrap tie waist, this soft sweater top is equal parts comfy and polished — and it comes in cozy autumnal shades like khaki, olive, and brick red. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 The Elegant V-Neck Tank Shoppers Are Raving About miduo Strappy Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon The deep V-neckline and adjustable racerback straps of this tank top can transform a basic pair of jeans into a going-out ensemble, but the easy fit keeps things comfortable. Pair with sneakers and cutoffs for a casual day ensemble, or try it with strappy heels and a high-waisted skirt for a dressier look. It’s so soft, you’ll probably want to nab a few in different colors to see you through the year. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Pair Of Dressed Up Yoga Pants You Can Wear To The Office Bamans Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny pants are made with enough stretch to feel seriously comfortable but since they have functional side pockets, you can get away with wearing them to work — pair them with a structured top and dress shoes for a little in-office polish. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

22 This Party Dress With Pockets Eliacher Women's V-Neck Dress With Pockets Amazon $46 See On Amazon Shoppers have worn this V-neck dress for everything from brunches and cocktail parties to casual weddings, and it’s easy to see why: The silhouette is minimalist enough to pair with a variety of shoes and accessories, while the fitted bodice and V-neckline combine with adjustable criss-cross spaghetti straps for a little eye-catching spice. At the same time, the pleated midi-length skirt is effortlessly sophisticated. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 This Shoulder-Baring Top For Effortless Date Night Heat Uvog Off The Shoulder Ribbed Knit Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon An off-the-shoulder V-neck top like this one can turn a pair of jeans into a date night look in a snap — all you need is a little statement jewelry and some strappy heels. The surplice neckline combines with a bodycon fit to devastating effect, and its under-$30 price is as appealing as the chic design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 The Midi Dress With A Slouchy Boatneck Top Ezbelle Off-The-Shoulder Ribbed Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s made from a comfy ribbed-knit fabric, has a cute off-the-shoulder boatneck silhouette that skims the collarbones, and — at this very-low price — this midi dress is very budget-friendly too. A bloused bodice prevents the bodycon skirt from feeling overly dressy, and means this dress will look just as cute with sneakers as it will with heels. Available sizes: 4 — 22

25 This T-Shirt Midi Dress With A Tie Waist ANRABESS Crewneck Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Every wardrobe ought to include a midi dress like this one; it’s got a crew neckline, short sleeves, and a calf-grazing length, in a comfy knit that you’ll want to lounge around in, but there are polished details to ensure you can still dress it up—just look at that side slit and the elegant tie waist. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Glamorous Wrap Tank Dress CAVOZEDA Sleeveless Asymmetrical Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The wrap waist and fitted silhouette of this bodycon tank dress feel reminiscent of something Elizabeth Taylor might have worn in the ‘60s, but updated in a modern lightweight knit that will keep you comfy even as you embody vintage glamour. It features a scoop neckline, midi length, and a high-low hem. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Long-Sleeved Cocktail Dress With Some ‘80s Charm PRETTYGARDEN Cocktail Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Effortless style is all about balance, a concept that this dress understands perfectly. It’s got a loose fit and long sleeves, but the ‘80s-influenced neckline adds a bit of vintage flair. The tie waist, subtle pleats, above-the-knee length and structured cuffs ensure it never feels frumpy. Pop on a pair of heels, and you’re ready for the cocktail party. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 Plus, This Popular V-Neck Mini Dress Cosonsen Mini Swing Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a swingy, ruffled mini skirt and a deep V-neckline, this dress is sure to win more than a few compliments. Long bloused sleeves balance out the spicy details by adding a little mystery. It only costs $40, which only contributes to the allure — no wonder more than 14,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Button-Down Shirt Dress That’s Surprisingly Spicy Linsery Ruched Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon A little business and a lot of pleasure, this dress combines the notch collar and loose cuffed short sleeves of a button-down shirt with the tie waist and ruched, fluttery maxi skirt of your favorite cocktail dress. The button-front style would look incredible paired with high heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 A Playful Babydoll Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Joteisy Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wear it over leggings or cropped pants, pair it with heels, or with sneakers; however you style it, this mini dress will look polished and adorable, thanks to the ruched design and cute ruffled sleeves. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Highly Rated Dolman Tee With A Ruched Waistline Made By Johnny Short Sleeve Side Shirring Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Up your T-shirt game with this top. So popular that over 36,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, it has the stretchy, comfy feel of your favorite tee with the polished addition of a ruched waistline and short batwing sleeves. Pair it with pants or a skirt that are fitted at the waist to keep the silhouette balanced. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

32 A Pair Of Levi’s Jeans You’ll Reach For On Repeat Levi Strauss & Co. Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon A pair of straight-leg Levi’s deserves a place in every wardrobe, and this classic style is so versatile. The mid-rise waist and straight leg combine with a medium blue wash — among others — for a jean that will last the test of time without straining your bank account. They’re available in short and long inseam lengths, and are so universally appealing that over 15,000 shoppers have given these jeans a five-star rating. Available sizes: 2 — 28

33 This Flutter-Sleeve Top That Can Take You From The Office To Cocktails Romwe Tie Waist Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tie-waist top has fluttery sleeves, and a high, pleated neckline; it’s elegant enough that it could be worn with a flowing trouser and heels for a chic dinner or cocktail party, or to rock a presentation at work. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

34 A Floral Print Robe For Lounging & More BABEYOND Women's Peacock-Print Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you wear this robe as a chic piece of loungewear tied at the front, or style it open as a light layer over denim, this topper makes an elegant wardrobe addition. Silky and lightweight, it even has pockets for practicality. Available sizes: One size

35 A Matching Lounge Set You’ll Never Want To Take Off Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Matching Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Comprised of a long-sleeved scoop-neck shirt and biker shorts, this matching set is made of a ribbed knit that more than one shopper described as “so soft.” Coordinated and comfy when worn together, you can also split the set up for even more wardrobe versatility — the shorts would look incredibly chic paired with an oversized cashmere sweater and loafers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 These Essential Wide Leg Trousers PRETTYGARDEN Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon They’re under $40, but these trousers look far more expensive. Tailored details like a pleated front, side pockets, and a waistband with an elasticized back and a flat front make these dressy pants an affordable essential for any wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A Classic Button-Down Shirt That Channels A Preppy Vibe Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon With over 9,000 five-star reviews, there’s good reason to take note of this easy-on-the-wallet Amazon Essentials button-down shirt. The classically preppy silhouette is made from 100% cotton and features a notch collar, button front, and easy fit. It comes in an array of solids and prints to accommodate a variety of wardrobe preferences — but this checkered poplin is especially adorable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 This Cable Knit Sweater With Sporty Striped Trim Jollycode Cable Knit Stripe V-Neck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon The relaxed fit and striped trim of this cable knit V-neck sweater have a collegiate, unisex sensibility. Pop it on with a pair of jeans and loafers and tell everyone you borrowed it from your alma mater’s athletic department. It’s available in non-striped versions, if you prefer — since it’s also under $40, you could always snag more than one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 A Wear-With-Everything Mock Neck Shirt LIYOHON Mock Turtleneck Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon The answer to what to wear with pretty much any pair of pants or skirt in your wardrobe is this mock neck top. Its sleeves are longer than a cap sleeve, so it’s dressy enough for office ensembles. The fit is slim without being bodycon, and would look nice paired with a mini skirt and ballet flats. Plus, it’s minimal enough to be paired with casual denim looks as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

40 A Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down Happy Sailed Wrap V-Neck Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This one-and-done jumpsuit can easily be dressed up or down. The tie waist, shawl collar, and wide legs are polished enough to pair with strappy heels, but it would look just as cute paired with sneakers, slides, or loafers. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 This Knit Blazer With Ruched Three-Quarter Sleeves MINEFREE Ruched 3/4-Sleeve Blazer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made in a stretchy, lightweight fabric that shoppers praised for its comfiness, this blazer is an easy outfit-maker to say “yes” to. With a nipped waist, shawl collar, and single-button closure, plus cute ruched three-quarter sleeves, it’s an effortless topper for so many looks — and how can you beat that price tag? Available sizes: Small. — 3X-Large

42 A Polished Yet Sultry Satin Button-Down Shirt SOLY HUX Satin Button Down Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s easy to imagine all the looks you could create with this button-down shirt. The shimmery satin fabric would make a chic evening-ready addition to a pair of trousers and stilettos — but the button-down front, notch collar, and long cuffed sleeves would be just as at home in the workplace. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

43 This French-Girl Chic Bateau Tee Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a look that’s pure Breton charm, pair this striped three-quarter sleeve boat neck tee with some wide leg denim, casual sneakers, and a basket bag. Available in solid shades as well as the striped version shown, it features a slim-cut fit and hip length that’s easy to tuck into your bottom of choice. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 A Midi Skirt You’ll Wear All Year Long ALCEA ROSEA High-Waisted Slit Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of a luminous satin, with a high side-zip waistband and a midi length, this is a skirt you’ll keep in rotation all year long. The A-line silhouette can balance crop tops and tanks in hot weather, chunky knits when it’s cold, and the thigh-high slit is just the thing to show a little skin — or that pair of tall boots you pull out every autumn. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

45 These Comfy Levi’s Jeggings With Over 46,000 Flawless Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’ve stayed on the skinny jean bandwagon the entire time, or you’re ready to bring them back, this pair of Levi’s deserves your attention. They have the ultra-slim fit and ankle length that characterize the style, with plenty of comfy stretch and a pull-on waistband. You can even choose your inseam length for the ideal fit, and shoppers are so obsessed that over 48,000 people have given these jeans a five-star rating. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including select long and short sizes)

46 An Open-Front Duster For Transitional Dressing Amazon Essentials Long Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon When temps rise or fall, reach for this duster; the long sleeves, lightweight knit, and open front are ideal for adding just enough coverage without overheating, and you can easily pop it on or off. So popular that it has over 6,000 five-star ratings, it pairs great with a maxi dress or a mini skirt for chic contrast. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

47 A Longline Sports Bra Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Shoppers are practically living in this longline sports bra. They love the buttery knit fabric, V-neckline, built-in shelf bra, not to mention the fact that you can wear it to yoga or as an everyday top. With over 30,000 raving fans, this is a top you won’t want to miss. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

48 This Plaid Shacket With So Many Styling Possibilities AUTOMET Plaid Shacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon There are multiple ways you could wear this plaid shacket. Made of thick, softly brushed fabric with a button front, notch collar, and chest pockets, it’s sturdy enough to be worn as a jacket, but you can also wear it as a shirt, and you can layer it under heavier jackets and coats when the weather turns wintry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

49 A Wildly Beloved T-Shirt Dress HiMONE Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The swingy A-line skirt of this long-sleeved T-shirt dress has a skater-girl aesthetic that would look so cute paired with some low-top sneakers. Ultra wallet-friendly, it’s also got functional pockets and a scoop neckline. For an office-appropriate look, dress it up with heels or ballet flats. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27