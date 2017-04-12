It's not easy using a curling iron. Clip or no clip, I always have trouble maneuvering my hair around the barrel without burning myself, and I'm never 100% sure how long I should keep the hair wrapped around it. Luckily, there's a solution—the best automatic hair curlers will curl your hair quickly and easily, regardless of how skilled you are with a heat styler. For a clumsy girl who always manages to burn her hair on any styling tool I get my hands on, this is a lifesaver.

Sure, these things look a little medieval, but curling irons are hard enough to use that I was willing to give it a try. With a press of a button, the barrel will spin around, creating the same effect you would get from twisting the hair yourself. If you have wrist pains, are simply not the most coordinated, or want to put direct heat on your hair for the shortest amount of time possible, that's where an automatic hair curler comes in. It'll do the whole head in minutes, saving a lot of time and minimizing heat damage. A lot of these are very similarly constructed to traditional curling irons—many are made with ceramic or tourmaline, have auto-shutoff, and temperature control.

Here are some of the best automatic hair curlers, if you're interested in giving this weird but useful gadget a try. All of them are highly rated on Amazon, and one even comes backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews.

1. A Curler That Won't Burn You: PHOEBE Curling Iron Brush

This ceramic hair curler is made for people who tend to burn their fingers no matter how careful they are with the wand. Featuring anti-scald nylon bristles, you can maneuver with confidence. Plus, the ceramic tourmaline releases negative ions while delivering heat to actually seal in moisture and reduce pesky static. Fans love how easy it is to use.

One reviewer gushed: "After burning my neck and face too many times with my old standard curling iron, I took a chance on this curling brush. So much better! I have shoulder-length thinner hair that frizzes. This curling brush was easy to use (no clamping) heated up quickly to the temp I chose (320°), made the frizzy hair smooth, and added body. The curls held all day."

2. An Automatic Curler That Works Double Duty: InStyler Max Straightener & Styler

Great for curly hair and straight alike, this multifunctional styler has a two-way rotating curling iron to create soft curls and beachy waves without much effort at all. However, it's also got a brush for smooth or voluminous styling, making it perfect for those who don't want to keep a lot of hair tools around. The brush's four heat settings let you customize to your hair type, and the automatic shutoff provides peace of mind for when you're styling in a hurry.

One fan noted, "This Instyler is [an] awesome! Easy to use and leaves your hair soft, shiny and straight or with a curl! Love this product!"

3. A Curler With A Cult Following: Kiss Products Instawave Curling Iron

People go crazy for this automatic hair curler, and it already has more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon. Why? It's foolproof, and it'll give anybody who isn't that great with a curling iron beautiful curls quickly. "This works great and gave me beautiful curls," raved one reviewer. "I tried a different brand automatic curler before and returned it because I couldn’t figure it out. This one is foolproof. So easy to use. My hard to hold hair kept its curls even the next day."

4. A Steam Curler That's Totally Worth The Splurge: BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curl Machine

This professional curl machine has a steam option, which you fill with distilled water to minimize heat damage and give your hair a smooth, frizz-free appearance. To use, just put your hair in the curl chamber and let this thing work its magic. It'll take only eight seconds to get a subtle curl, or 12 seconds to get a more defined look.

One fan commented, "I wouldn't curl my hair any other way now! I have had this for about 5 years now and it still works great. Hair doesn't get stuck in it. It smoothly and quickly curls my hair as tight or loose as I want. This has been well worth the money I spent on it."

5. A Curler That Won't Damage Your Hair: L’Ange Hair Lustré Curling Wand

This L'ange hair curler is perfect for those worried about hair breakage. Its clip-free 100% titanium barrel and negative ionic output allow for superior heat generation that actually leaves your hair looking glossy for days. It'll automatically shut off after 60 minutes, and reviewers say it's super easy to use.

"Since I have very thick and course hair," one fan raved "Not all curling iron products can give me the results I hope for. THIS ONE IS AMAZING!!! I just love the compliments I receive from using this product!"

6. A Compact Curler That Heats Up In Seconds: Conair Fashion Curl Iron

This curling iron is one of the only automatic hair curlers that can handle shorter hair lengths — no matter how long or short your locks are, it'll draw them into the tourmaline ceramic chamber and produce a beautiful curl in around 12 seconds. Plus, it heats up in 30 seconds flat, so you don't have to waste time waiting for it to reach the right temperature. One reviewer noted, "Very easy to use. Heats up fast. A little pricey but I get great curls in minutes...and I don't have to worry about burning myself on a curling iron. It works great on my short hair but also created long spirals on my friends hair."