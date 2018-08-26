No matter the time of year, if you spend a lot of time outside, you need a good sunscreen. And if you spend a lot of time sweating outside, you specifically need one of the best sweat-proof sunscreens. But contrary to what many might believe, not all sunscreens are resistant to sweat. That means, if you choose the wrong formula, your SPF will start to melt off once you start to perspire (and therefore fail at protecting you from the sun). The solution? Get a better sunscreen, of course. Since there’s no such thing as a sunscreen that’s 100% sweat-proof, though, look a formula that’s resistant to sweat (or, more accurately, water) for up to 80 minutes, which is typically the longest amount of time a sunscreen will resist moisture for, and has an SPF of at least 30 for optimum protection. Such is the case for every sunscreen featured on the list ahead.

But first, an important note: Just because something is sweat-resistant doesn't mean that you can just apply it and forget about it for the whole day. Quite the opposite, actually. Of course, it’s always important to reapply sunscreen throughout the day, but adding water into the situation is an additional consideration when thinking about how often to re-up your UV protection. Most "sweat-proof" or “waterproof” sunscreens are sweat- and water-resistant for anywhere between 30 and 80 minutes, in contrast to other sunscreens that stop working as soon as you get wet, be it with sweat or water. But with sweat-resistant sunscreens, it's important to reapply after you sweat for the amount of time designated by the brand — or sooner — otherwise, your skin won't be protected.

So if you're ready to sweat, scroll on. You'll find some of the best water-resistant sunscreens below, and there are formulas to suit any need or preference — we’re talking waterproof sunscreens for your face or your body, spray-on sunscreens, and even sunscreens for acne-prone skin. Let’s get into it.

1 For Face: A Water-Resistant Sunscreen That's Suitable For Most Skin Types COOLA Organic Classic Daily Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Amazon $32 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta Beauty, $32 and Dermstore, $32 Sunscreens that aren't sweat/water resistant tend to melt into your eyes and sting after a serious sweat session. But that isn't the case with Coola Organic Classic Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 50, which is both a moisturizer and sunscreen in one, so it's all you'll need to apply to your face on hot, humid days. This stuff is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and was designed for the delicate skin on your face. It's hypoallergenic, free of parabens and oxybenzone, and contains 70% natural ingredients, making it a great option for all skin types. The formula contains several antioxidant-rich botanical extracts to protect skin from environmental aggressors like free radicals, and it also wears nicely under makeup. Choose from an unscented version and one with a pleasant white tea scent. Relevant review: “Been using this stuff for years! My skin is sensitive and I’ve never had any issues. My husband works outside in AZ sun so he’s usually the king of ‘raccoon eye’ tan from sunglasses, not anymore! This works great for him, doesn’t drip off with sweat and isn’t greasy. Highly recommend!”

2 For Face: An Oil-Absorbing Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta Beauty, $20 If you have oily skin, then you know finding a sunscreen that doesn't make you break out can be a serious struggle. But as far as sunscreens that don't cause breakouts go, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen is the best of the best — and it offers SPF 60 sun protection, too. The fragrance-free, water-resistant formula melts into a nice matte finish without leaving behind a greasy residue, and it's non-comedogenic and oil-free, so you don't have to worry about it clogging your pores. Ingredients like perlite and silica work to absorb excess oil, which will help prevent the sunscreen from sliding off your face if you start to sweat. Just be sure to reapply it after 80 minutes of sweating or swimming, and you'll stay consistently protected from both UVA and UVB rays. Relevant review: “I love this sunscreen. I have very fair skin, and also acne prone. It goes on matte, is a great primer if you choose to wear any makeup over it, doesn't make me breakout and keeps me from looking greasy half way through my day. The protection is solid as well - does not sweat off easily.”

3 For Face & Body: A Gentle Mineral Sunscreen For Babies & People With Sensitive Skin Babo Botanicals Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen Amazon $16 See On Amazon This gentle, fragrance-free mineral sunscreen from Babo Botanicals is ideal for babies or anyone (adults included!) with sensitive skin. It uses 100% non-nano zinc for sun protection and can be applied to both your face and body. In addition to being water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes, the SPF 50 formula is vegan, reef-friendly, and free of potential allergens like gluten, dairy, and soy. Instead, you'll find naturally derived ingredients in the formula, like shea butter, jojoba, and calendula, to keep skin moisturized and soft. It's a super gentle, sweat-resistant sunscreen that the whole family can use. Relevant review: “I've used this now two weekend in a row on my 3 year old. It rubs in very easy, is lightweight, and does not feel thick and cakey! He has been in and out of the water, sand, and it holds up very well for hours of direct sunlight.”

4 For Face & Body: A Mineral & Physical Sunscreen From A Derm-Favorite Brand EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen Lotion, Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Amazon $26 See On Amazon Also available on Dermstore, $26 While the Babo sunscreen featured above is a 100% mineral sunscreen, EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen uses both mineral and physical blockers to keep your skin fully protected from the sun. This SPF 50 sports sunscreen was made by derm-favorite brand EltaMD for people with active lifestyles, and accordingly, is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and won’t sting your eyes. The formula is free of both fragrance and oil, and can be applied to both your face and body. Choose from two sizes. Relevant review: “I live in the hot, sunny, humid tropics, 15 degrees North of the Equator, so my sunscreen has to block direct intense sunlight all year. This sunscreen delivers. It is non-irritable on sensitive skin, even on sensitive facial skin. It stays on through sweating in the heat and through quite a bit of swimming and most importantly, it protects my skin from burning. It's a lot less oily than other waterproof sunscreens. It may be pricey, but worth it.”

5 For Body: A Six-Pack Of Sport Sunscreen To Keep You Stocked For Ages Coppertone Sport SPF 50 (Pack of 6) Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can never have enough sunscreen — so if you're looking to stock up or you travel a lot, you can't go wrong with this value-pack of Coppertone Sport SPF 50. It's just as durable as the other sunscreens on this list, being water resistant for up to 80 minutes. The formula is also considerably non-greasy and lightweight, and it contains vitamin E to help improve your skin's natural defenses with the help of antioxidants. The travel-friendly bottles will come in handy for camping trips and days at the beach; or, hand one over to every member of the family to make sure they're stocked up. Just make sure to store the bottles in a cool, dry place to keep them fresh until you're ready to use them. Not looking to stock up? Then you can buy a single bottle, here. Relevant review: “I love this sunscreen, I use it for the whole family. The travel size are perfect to take on the go especially for living in the hot weather, or even for traveling. No complaints about these sunscreen lotions. You even get alot of sunscreen for what you pay!”