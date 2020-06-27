When you're trying to make your frizzy hair a bit smoother, the right brush can make all the difference. The best brushes for frizzy hair all have one key thing in common: They include both nylon and boar bristles to help restore moisture and enhance shine. Zeroing in on the proper shape and size to get, however, will depend on how you intend to use the brush, though some can serve multiple functions.

Bristles

Frizz is typically caused by a lack of moisture in your hair, and boar bristle brushes are considered to be one of the most reliable tools for combatting dryness. That's because, in addition to being gentle, they're basically the equivalent of a natural conditioning treatment since the bristles help redistribute the natural oils in your scalp throughout the rest of your 'do, so your hair is smoother and more moisturized. When boar bristles are combined with nylon, the brush head will offer a more solid grip for detangling frizzy hair with ease.

Brush Styles

The best brushes for frizzy hair can come in a number of styles, each of which has its own benefits. For daily brushing, look for a classic oval-shaped design with densely packed bristles that will glide through hair with ease.

The optimal teasing brush for those with frizz — for delicately combing back those baby hairs or creating definition at the edges — will have a similarly packed design, only the brush head will be much more narrow.

For blowdrying, a large paddle brush with a vented plate is great for smoothing and straightening out your hair, if that's the look you're going for. A round brush will also do wonders for a sleek blowout, but you'll get more bend and volume.

And though you typically want to avoid boar bristles when your hair is wet because they can cause breakage, there are now specially designed brushes for use on both wet and dry hair.

Shop The Best Brushes For Frizzy Hair

In a hurry? These are the best brushes for frizzy hair:

1. The Overall Best: Mason Pearson Handy Mixed Bristle Brush

2. A More Affordable Alternative: MISEL Professional Detangling Hair Brush

3. The Best Round Brush For Frizzy Hair: Care Me Round Brush

4. The Best Dual-Sided Edge Brush For Frizzy Hair: Camryn’s BFF Gentle Edges Brush

5. The Best Paddle Brush For Frizzy Hair: Osensia Flexi Brush

6. The Best Wet Brush For Frizzy Hair: Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush

7. The Best Teasing Brush For Frizzy Hair: GranNaturals Boar & Nylon Bristle Teasing Brush

With these considerations in mind, scroll on to find your perfect hair brush match.

1. The Overall Best Boar Bristle Brush For Everyday Frizzy Hair Maintenance Mason Pearson Handy Mixed Bristle Brush Amazon $175 See On Amazon It's an investment, for sure, but a Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Brush is one of the most high-quality hair tools you can own — in fact, some industry experts even call it "the world's best hairbrush." This version features a mix of nylon and premium-grade boar bristles on a handmade (and patented) rubber-cushion pad — a design that provides the perfect density for effortless, everyday brushing. In addition to giving your scalp a gentle massage, the bristles will trigger oil production and then feed the rest of your hair shaft, thereby nourishing your ends and keeping frizz at bay. The "Handy" model is considered the brand's average-sized brush, which makes it a good mid-range pick for a wide variety of hair lengths and styles. However, there’s a larger brush, too. Rave review: “Unreplaceable if you have frizzy hair that tangles easily. I have yet to find a brush that is as good as this.”

2. A More Affordable Alternative MISEL Professional Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $33 See On Amazon If the price tag of a Mason Pearson brush is above your budget, then give this brush a try. In fact, several Amazon reviewers mention that it's a fantastic alternative for the iconic version above ("Mason Pearson level performance and quality at a fraction of the price!" wrote one). This medium-sized brush (which is slightly smaller than the Mason Pearson "Handy") has a mix of nylon and boar bristles, which will detangle knots and help coax your scalp's natural oils down the hair shaft. Plus, the brand claims that it's gentle enough to use on extensions. Reviewers also noted that this tool has helped prevent further breakage. Rave review: "I love everything about this brush! I love the way it glides through my hair without pulling or breaking my hair. I have dry, coarse, thin, and frizzy hair that requires a lot of tender, loving care. I'll admit that I was skeptical, but this brush truly has coaxed nurturing oil from my scalp to the ends of my hair, and it's GREAT at combating frizz! For the first time in years, my hair has lustre and shine. I love this brush so much that I ordered the medium-sized version for my purse. Excellent quality product!”

3. The Best Round Brush For Frizzy Hair Care Me Round Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use this round boar bristle brush when you want to give yourself a salon-worthy blowout at home. Its mix of nylon and boar bristles will encourage oil distribution and enhance shine, but they're also more spaced out along the barrel in order to give you the proper tension you need to release any frizz or tangles as you move it down your shaft. In addition, the vented ceramic-plated barrel will provide even airflow and allow for heat to quickly (but gently) dry and smooth out your locks. This medium-sized, 1.7-inch barrel is perfect for shoulder-length or longer hair that's coarse. It’s also available in 1.3-inch and 2-inch versions for shorter and longer ‘dos. Rave review: "I have white, coarse hair that always looks dry and frizzy. After blow drying with this brush, my hair definitely looks more shiny and not all of those fly aways!”

4. The Best Dual-Sided Edge Brush For Frizzy Hair Camryn's BFF Gentle Edges Brush Amazon $3 See On Amazon If you've got natural hair, a tiny double-sided tool, like this Camryn's BFF Brush, will be able to comb your baby hairs and give your edges definition, all while reducing frizz. It's the only pick on this list that doesn't have a mixed bristle head, but that's because the tightly packed, 100% pure boar bristles on the brush side are necessary for giving you that toothbrush-like tension you need. Amazon reviewers also note that it's great for "laying and swooping edges." Use the mini comb on the other end of the handle to get an even more polished finish. Rave review: "Perfect for my baby hairs and frizz halo. I can achieve sleek buns and ponytails if my dreams!"

5. The Best Paddle Brush For Frizzy Hair Osensia Flexi Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of a round brush for blowouts, when using a paddle brush with a blow dryer, you can create a much straighter, less voluminous style, if that's the look you're going for. The vented head features flexible boar and nylon bristles, allowing the hot air to flow completely around your strands without overheating them. You'll also notice the paddle itself is more curved, which allows it to detangle without any aggressive tugging. Rave review: "This brush is easy to grip and helps eliminate frizz. I love using it with my hair dryer as it seems to dry faster and I’m using less heat on it. Love it.”

6. The Best Wet Brush For Frizzy Hair Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Among the wide range of popular Wet Brush models to choose from, this one boasts both the brand's token "IntelliFlex" nylon bristles (which are made to bend and flex to eliminate breakage) and natural boar bristles. What makes it different from similar oval-shaped brushes (like Mason Pearson's) is that it's designed for use on both wet and dry hair, which gives those who are prone to frizz a way to comb their hair safely while they're still in the shower. Rave review: “This is bar far my favorite brush. It helps so much on my fine wavy hair!! I have noticed a huge difference in the frizz in my hair as well as the oily hair that i have. It definitely helps move the oil throughout your hair.”

7. The Best Teasing Brush For Frizzy Hair GranNaturals Boar & Nylon Bristle Teasing Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon A super-slim teasing brush with nylon and boar bristles is less harsh than a typical teasing comb when you want to twist your hair back into a high ponytail or updo but still be able to create volume and control flyaways. It also comes with a pointed tip, allowing you to easily section off your hair as you style it. Rave review: "This brush works great. I just like a slight lift for roots, and this does it perfectly. It doesn't look obviously teased, with frizzy pieces sticking out. You could build volume as much or as little as you like with this. The wood handle is a nice touch, and the bristles feel high quality.”

You May Also Like: This Heated Straightening Brush TYMO RING Hair Straightener Brush Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sometimes, smoothing out frizz may mean reaching for extra help from a hot tool. This one combines the style of a brush with a ceramic-coated backplate (similar to a flat iron) to allow you to pull it through your hair to smooth it without clamping. More than 29,000 Amazon users have given it a positive review, with several mentioning how impressed they are with its frizz-smoothing capabilities — even in hot climates ("I even went outside in like 90% humidity and my hair didn’t frizz or curl, which is pretty amazing! Love this straightening brush," one person wrote). You can choose from five heat settings (from 266 degrees to 410 degrees Fahrenheit), and if you're the forgetful type, you'll be happy to know this device has a 30-minute auto-off feature, so you'll never have to worry about whether you unplugged it or not. Rave review: "It completely controlled my frizzes & made my hair so soft. I have already recommended it to several friends.”