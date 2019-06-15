While there are plenty of swimsuit options out there, picking out a suit when you want extra support isn't always easy. Luckily, the best swimsuits for big busts are not only supportive, but they're comfortable and stylish, too.

Before you invest in a new suit, consider the type of support you prefer. Support comes in different forms in different suits, so it's important to think about the type of top that will make you feel most comfortable. For example, while halter-style swimsuits tend to hold everything in, there's always the chance the ties could come undone while you're swimming. And while underwire bikini tops provide structured support, they may not be as comfy as a bandeau that promises no tanlines. A wrap-style suit will allow for great customization in fit, but you’ll want to double knot it in the back so it stays firmly in place. There is no single style that will be best for everyone, so consider how you'll feel most comfortable in your suit and go with that.

Another thing to keep in mind is your lifestyle. If you tend to spend most of your time lounging at the pool instead of diving in, you may have a little more leeway with the type of swimsuit you opt for, opening you up to several different styles and support levels (here even a string bikini is in play). However, if you're extremely active in the water, you'll want to look for something that maximizes support and offers comfortable compression.

Below, I've rounded up some of the best swimsuits for big busts to help you stay cool, cute, and comfy all summer long.

1 An Asymmetrical One-Piece With Added Support Hilor Ruffled One Shoulder Bathing Suit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only is this asymmetrical one-piece super cute, it also offers tons of support. The entire body is fully lined, including a mesh panel along the midsection. It also features a built-in shelf bra and includes removable bra pads for double the coverage. Plus, it comes in tons of eye-popping colors you can choose from. The light ruching on the front also adds texture to this monochromatic suit. A helpful review: “I don’t write reviews, but after my experience with this bathing suit I had to...I have very large boobs and was nervous about a one shoulder suit. I wore it in crazy waves at the beach and forgot that I put my debit card in my suit. Came home and it was still there.” Available colors: 44

2 A Halter Option With Clasp Hook Closure Amourri Vintage High-Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This halter top bikini offers tons of support in lots of colors and patterns. The top features underwire with a clasp hook closure for a perfect fit around your waist, and the ties around your neck are adjustable. There's even extra soft padding in the top for added support. With nearly 2,500 reviewers weighing in, this is one of the most popular swimsuits on Amazon. A helpful review: "I'm 5'2 and I've always been extremely curvy on top and bottom, but nowhere else. I know most people want my body type but i have DDD breasts and a very little meat anywhere else. Any bikini tips I look for are "plus size" but that's a problem for me because only my top is plus size. To any girl wandering if this will fit your large top half go for it! I had to order way up to fit my breasts, and [I'm] glad I did." Available colors: 11

3 A Ruffled Bikini With Lots Of Coverage Aqua Eve Plus-Size Flounce Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you're looking for something with a little more coverage, this ruffled bikini offers plenty and even moves as you walk. Although the flounce top appears to be all flow, there's actually a lightly padded bra within, plus fully adjustable straps. Even better, the high-waisted bottoms have some ruching for a beautiful fit and feel. A helpful review: “This is my favourite swim suit I’ve ever owned. It fits perfectly, not too tight and not too big. It does not have underwire in the top but it fits like a sports bra. I have DDD boobs and it fits me well with no issue. It’s not see through and it’s so cute!” Available colors: 20

4 A High-Necked One-Piece With Mesh Details Tempt Me One Piece High Neck Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This unique one-piece features intricate mesh details and a high neck to keep you covered but not too covered. The inside of this suit is designed with a padded bra and there's even a hook closure at the neck to keep everything in place. Best yet, the soft and stretchy fabric dries quickly, so you can swim all day without taking the water with you in your suit. Reviewers also say that the ruched design feels comfortable and looks chic. It comes in a full three dozen different colors and designs. A helpful review: "Perfect for big bust gals. This suit hugged me in all the right places. I've always been a two piece girl, but wanted a suit I could wear on the boat where I didn't have to suck it in while sitting all the time hahaha. I wear a 34DD and it held my tatas in perfectly. Also made it sexy with the mesh in the front." Available colors: 36

5 A Bandeau Option With Removable Straps Pink Queen High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon This high-waisted bikini with a bandeau top can be worn multiple ways depending on how much support you need. You can go completely strapless, clip on two straps to create a traditional or cross-back look, or loop a single strap behind your neck to create a halter top. A major plus: You can wear this top out in the heat, pool, or ocean without it changing shape or form. Nearly 10,000 fans have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. A helpful review: "BEST strapless swimsuit for big boobs. I have a VERY hard time finding tops that fit that that are supportive, especially with it being strapless. This style is so popular and I wanted to give it a try. It worked great!! I LOVE it! I did take the removable pads out to fit better and I wouldn't say it is the best supportive top to go on a run with but it definitely keeps them up and held in with covering them enough with the wide band. I would TOTALLY recommend this top to anyone!" Available colors: 25

6 A Wrap Option That Won't Slip SUUKSESS Wrap Two-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wrap bikini is fully adjustable so you never have to worry about slippage. The soft, elastic fabric can be loosened or tightened according to your preference, and it's long enough to be double knotted in the back. Plus, the super fun patterned bottoms give this suit an extra pop of color, although there are also chic, monochrome options as well. Fans are also quick to say this bikini feels higher-quality than you'd expect for the price. A helpful review: “I am so obsessed with this bathing suit! I have a hard time finding something that fits being a DDD, but this set in large was perfect for me!! I’m buying another I love it so much.” Available colors: 28

7 A Crochet Suit With Tons Of Strap Options LookbookStore Crochet Lace Halter Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not only is this crochet one-piece super chic, it's also amazingly comfortable. The bustier top is padded with supportive cups so you can wear this suit without any straps at all. If you prefer straps, it comes with a set that you can clip on to create a halter, cross-back design, or traditional look. You can wear this swimsuit differently every time you put it on! One thing to note: This swimsuit is hand-wash only to protect its delicate design. A helpful review: "I am a size 8 pant, 38DD bust and a 12 fit great. The bust was covered which is no small task, and the color green looks bright and beautiful." Available colors: 9

8 A Stylish-Yet-Sporty Suit With A Side Cutout SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you know you're active on the beach or in the water, this one-piece swimsuit can definitely handle the wear and tear. It's made with a high neckline that won't sag, with a notch cutout on the colorblock bodice for a playful peek of skin that doesn’t compromise on budge-proof security. On top of that, it’s fully lined and the top includes removable cups for extra support. You can run, swim, and move with ease all day long in this one. A helpful review: “This was one of my fav one-pieces, I love the vibrant color blocking! It fit perfectly and was very cute. I am a 36 DD, fit in mediums-large. I got a large to be on the safe side.” Available colors: 24

9 A Halter Top Swimsuit With Adjustable Support Smismivo Ruched Halter Top One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon There’s nothing shy about this full-coverage one-piece swimsuit. Retro styling gives it bombshell appeal with a square neckline and lots of ruching. The wide halter top ties at the nape so you can customize your support and adjust for torso length, with removable push-up padding if you want extra coverage. Shoppers repeatedly called out the quality, noting it was fully lined and double-stitched throughout. A helpful review: “DDD big boob ladies rejoice...This fits like [an] absolute dream. It's hard finding a bathing suit for anything over a C cup that actually looks good. This is perfect. Just a hint of boob but modest at the same time.” Available colors: 36

10 A Plunge Suit That’s *Actually* Secure COCOSHIP Backless Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Don’t be scared off by the dramatic neckline on this low-cut swimsuit: its extra-long straps wrap twice around your waist to hold the daring style in place with an impressive degree of security and support. They have enough length to be tied in multiple styles, and you’ll even find a set of removable pads tucked inside the top for extra coverage. The criss-cross back combines with a full-coverage bottom and a sky-high rise that hugs your lower back. A helpful review: “I like this swimsuit, it's soft, it covers the ladies, and I'm able to do 'light' jumping and I still feel secured or feel like I'm not falling out easily...The boob coverage is actually the most impressive part which I think really sold me on these swimsuits (I got 3 lol) I have always had a hard time finding a suit that is full coverage given my size...Overall, I would definitely recommend this swimsuit to any person who is big chested/curvy or can't seem to find that right coverage.” Available colors: 18

11 A Bustier Swimsuit With Great Support Dearlove Strappy High Waisted Plus-Size Two-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $31 See On Amazon For lift without underwires, seek out longer bands and sturdy foam cups like you find in this trendy bustier swimsuit. The top could honestly be worn as part of an outfit on land, with its strappy crossover front and contoured cups over a longer crop top. The shoulder straps are adjustable, as is the shiny gold hook and bar closure on its band. Those matching bottoms are no slouch, either, with a rib-grazing rise and deep ruching. Plus, the suit comes fully lined. A helpful review: “I want to scream from the rooftops about how amazing the fit and feel of this beautiful set are...The top boasts padded cups and adjustable everything, making it fit well no matter your size. I generally have a hard time staying in bikini cups and I was able to tighten the back [and] sides of this suit for a perfect fit...Well made, well loved and I will wear this suit to EVERY beach and pool party from now on!” Available colors: 4

12 A Sleek Two-Piece Swimsuit With Sash Detail MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini With Tie Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sporty yet sophisticated, this two-piece swimsuit combines minimalist style with subtle playful elements. Its one-shouldered top gets a dose of chic from a sash tie at the band, while the matching bottoms feature a higher rise with full coverage through the waist and a peek of cheek underneath. Everything is fully lined for durable coverage, and the included foam pads create even more optional support if you want it. It’s worth noting, however, that since there is only one shoulder strap, you’re not going to be getting the most support, so this pick might be best reserved for more low-key pool lounging. A helpful review: “Very cute for a girls weekend...I like this bathing suit a lot. It’s super cute. I originally bought an XL to make sure the top fit. I wear a 34 DDD and to my surprise it was too big. So I went down a size to a large and it fits perfectly.” Available colors: 16

13 A Best-Selling Monokini That Laces Up Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut-Out Lace Up One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon You get the look of a two-piece swimsuit with tank-level security in the water with this minimalist monokini. Slender yet sturdy panels on either side of the open waist connect a spaghetti strap top to high-waisted Brazilian bottoms — and the peekaboo lace-up back is an unexpected detail when you turn around. It also makes the band’s tightness more adjustable, and the spaghetti straps can be toggled as well. It has over 11,000 ratings, and fans raved about the quality and fit. A helpful review: “I so love this swimwear. Hugs the right spots and I have DD and I got an extra large. FITS PERFECT & I’m not your swimsuit kinda gal. Please just buy it and see the quality for yourself.” Available colors: 26

14 A Peekaboo Plus-Size Suit With A Drawstring Daci Plus-Size Cutout V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon A similar style to the suit above with a wee more coverage, this plus-size one-piece swimsuit has a keyhole front for a flash of skin. Its V-neck cinch-front lets you dial in your coverage and support with wider straps that are less likely to dig, and the full-coverage bottom half is gently ruched along the hips for texture that mimics the drawstring. Shoppers especially loved the adjustable straps and band, which gave the top a surprising amount of support considering there are just removable cups inside. A helpful review: “Was perfect. I’m large chested and it still fit snug and secure. One of my new favorites.” Available colors: 13

15 A Plunging One-Piece You Don’t Have To Fuss With CUPSHE Lace Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll never have to worry about this plunging one-piece swimsuit creating a wardrobe malfunction: thanks to some clever faux lace-up straps, the plunging V neckline stays where it should. (You can pop out the padded cups if you hate them.) Quick-drying crochet lace trim gives it a delicate look, but a closer inspection reveals the full-body lining and sturdy double-stitching. Its racerback spaghetti straps are both adjustable, while the band fastens with a gold hook and bar closure. A helpful review: “Fits absolutely perfect and it's perfect for big chested girls too! I have always wanted to find a suit with good support but also sexy style and this is perfect. Fit is absolutely perfect and for a DD chested person it's got a lot of support surprisingly.” Available colors: 25

16 An Ultra-Vivid Suit With Infinity Ties SweatyRocks Deep V Open Back One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like high-octane hues, colorblocking, or cabana stripes, consider adding this colorful one-piece swimsuit to your beach bag. The plunging top hides a full lining throughout, plus two round removable pads if you want the nipple coverage, with cheeky bottoms and a low open back for extra drama. Wrap the ties around your waist for a secure hourglass or knot them into any number of strappy styles: You have lots of room for creativity. A helpful review: “Buy it right now! Beyond in love I have huge boobs and a long torso and this is the only one piece swimsuit that has ever fit me in my life! It is beyond gorgeous great material. Plus so versatile you can wear it as pictured you can wear it as one shoulder you can wear it crisscrossed in the front! Plus my boobs are way more secure than I was expecting!” Available colors: 22

17 A Full-Coverage Monokini With Bandage Bottoms Yskkt Plus-Size Cage Strap Monokini Amazon $29 See On Amazon You don’t have to reveal a ton of skin for an edgy look, as this spotlight-claiming bandage strap monokini will attest. The tank-style top and solid center front panel give you stay-put coverage with a ladder of bold straps accenting each hip. Turn around to reveal what looks like a two-piece suit with high-waisted bikini bottoms and a longline top. It’s fully lined throughout, with push-up pads inside the sports bra top. A helpful review: “Overall - obsessed. I am 5’4” 230 lbs and DD chest and I ordered it in 2X and it fits like a glove. Top is a tiny bit “tight” but I really don’t mind because the girls feel secure [...]Amazon is coming through with the plus size swimwear! Totally worth the $ and would purchase again ! [...]” Available colors: 7

18 An Embellished One-Piece Suit With Built-In Bra Cups RXRXCOCO Embellished Halter One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Embossed gold metal accents add jewelry-like glint to a sash-tie halter in this pretty one-piece suit. Its generously sized foam cups can’t be removed — you’ll never end up losing one in the wash — and they’re firm, so you can count on a little extra support. The bodice is fully lined as well, with a nice secure fit and deep gathered ruching that wraps across both front and back. A helpful review: “I’m shocked this swimsuit looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. The material is thick, comfy and stretchy...If you have a large bust size I really think you will love this swimsuit. Like I mentioned there was room left in the cups for me so I think well endowed ladies will appreciate the cups aren’t super small. The cups are also more structured and substantial.” Available colors: 30

19 An Old-Hollywood Bikini With *Three* Supportive Straps Tempt Me Ruched Halter Top Two-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not one but two bands hug your ribs in this supportive swimsuit — the top fastens in the back with a wide hook and bar closure that guarantees good security while the second band ties so you can cinch and adjust the fit. The halter-style tie neck gives you a third point of support over firm molded cups, which contain and stabilize from every direction. (As such, they aren’t removable.) Their high-waisted bottoms are just the tiniest bit cheeky, with gathers at each hip to mimic the crossover lines of the top. Over 1,000 shoppers have left five-star reviews. A helpful review: “The top is very supportive and the bottoms don't pinch and cover nicely. I'm very curvy - big booty and bust. I wear a size 38D bra and size 16 jeans. I purchased an XL. I am so impressed with this suit.” Available colors: 39

20 A Triangle Bikini With Adorable Tassels COCOSHIP High Waisted Tassel Trim Bikini Amazon $31 See On Amazon This vacation-worthy swimsuit has pattern, texture, and movement — so yes, it makes for awesome Instagram selfies. The triangle cups are darted so you get a contoured fit with soft removable padding inside their mesh linings, and are sewn in place on the string ties to guarantee they won’t go anywhere once you’re in. The high-waisted bottoms rise past the navel and are similarly lined, while layers of swingy tassels and the textured mesh panels trimming the top and bottom make this suit look a lot more boutique than it is. A helpful review: “This is the best fitting triangle top I’ve found in a long time. I ordered a size 12, I wear a 36 DDD bra and got great coverage. I feel very comfortable in this suit and look forward to wearing it soon!” Available colors: 15

21 Worth Considering: A Separate Bikini Top With Supportive Underwires Body Glove Smoothies Underwire Bikini Top Amazon $48 See On Amazon For support that caters to large cup sizes, consider investing in a dedicated top that guarantees you’ll be comfortable — and getting exactly what you need is worth the splurge. This bikini top is anything but flimsy, with teardrop-shaped foam cups over hidden underwires that provide bra-like support. The multiway string ties ensure almost every band size will find their fit, with options for straps over the shoulders or a budge-proof racerback. A helpful review: “No more compromise! I have never been happier with a swimsuit top. It is incredibly supportive (wave tested!) without being constraining. The underwire is completely comfortable and discreet.” Available colors: 14

