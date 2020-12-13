Let's be honest: probably the biggest waste of money you spent in the past year was on a 2020 diary. From March onwards, plans were out the window, and the need to write down what you were up to really became a moot point. Speaking for myself, my lovely personalised Papier diary lay unused for most of the year, gathering dust in my bag instead. But here's the good news: in 2021, plans are BACK. In a big way. We may not be out of the woods yet, but these diaries for 2021 will plan for when we do eventually get to return to some semblance of normality.

With the arrival of a vaccine and hope that one day soon we will be able to hug our friends again and jet off somewhere on a plane once more, a 2021 diary is a must. This year, there are plenty of lovely options to celebrate the hope that the new year brings, and IMO, the brighter and more joyous, the better. We all need it after the 2020 we've had.

Whether you'd like a vibrant personalised diary a simple, slick design, I've got you covered. Or perhaps it's all about fun florals, rose gold accents, and positive affirmation diaries? Either way, there's one in this edit for you.