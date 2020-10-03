Every year, Lush fans wait with bated breath for the eponymous Christmas collection to launch and every year, it does not disappoint. Lush is known for its kitschy bath bombs, glorious gift sets, and festive knot wraps around this time of year and, as ever, the company is committed to cruelty-free products and sustainable packaging to make shopping there a guilt-free experience. The Lush Christmas collection 2020 has just dropped, and while there is an extensive range of buys, I've picked out seven I think are really going to make waves this year.

I'll be honest, it was hard to pick just seven. The huge selection has offerings for absolutely every taste, style, and most importantly budget, making it one of the most comprehensive collections to date. Old favourites such as the Snow Fairy line and Butterbear bath bomb are back again, this time with new gems such as a bath bomb shaped like a purple hippo. Yes, for real.

You can shop the entirety of Lush's Christmas collection over on their website now, but if you want to know where to start, give my edit of the seven best buys a look over. I have featured everything from single bath bombs to blow-the-budget sets, so there will be something in here for everyone.