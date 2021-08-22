9 Teapots You Definitely Shouldn't Put On Floating Shelves

Before the days of home renovation accounts on Instagram, there was one show we would turn to all our home transformations inspo. Early noughties favourite Changing Rooms was British TV at its best so, naturally, we were very excited that Channel 4 rebooted it this summer, 17 years after the last episode aired.

The series gave homes a new lease of life in just 30 minutes, taking them from drab to fab (well, sometimes) courtesy of interior designers Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Linda Barker. For the most part, participants on the show were pleased with their renovations. However, with 17 seasons in the bag, there were of course a few mishaps along the way.

The most memorable among them was, of course, Linda’s teapot disaster, which saw the interior designers display one flat owner’s £6,000 teapot collection on a hanging shelve unit, which ultimately collapsed to the floor. And yes – all the teapots smashed to pieces. Queue the tears.

It may not have been one of Barker’s career highlights, but the moment definitely cemented itself into British pop culture. So, in honour of the show’s return, I’ve gathered together some of the kookiest teapots the internet has to offer so you can start a collection all of your own.