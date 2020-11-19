Black Friday is right around the corner, on Friday, Nov. 27, followed by Cyber Monday on Monday, Nov. 30. Whatever kind of deal you're looking to score — whether it's in beauty or fashion, tech or furniture — there's something for you this year. And as we're spending more and more time inside right now, getting some discounted homeware may be right at the top of your list for 2020. So these nine Black Friday homeware deals already available may be just what you're looking for.

Some homeware brands and retailers that sell home and tech goodies (such as H&M Home, La Redoute, Very, and Curry's) have pre-Black Friday sales on right now, or are already offering their main BF season deals ahead of the shopping event. There are plenty of deals on items like mattresses and TVs that are ideal if you've been waiting to replace an old or broken model. Similarly, many places are selling some great decorative options that, while not essential, are an easy way to spruce up your space.

Take a look at a selection of homeware Black Friday season deals that are already available online, and check back for more as they arrive!

