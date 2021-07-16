The Body Shop’s New Hair Range Is Inspired By Nature

Finding a hair range that is truly kind to hair and to the environment can be a real challenge. Results-led formulations that make us feel good as well as look good are hard to come by, which is why the announcement about The Body Shop’s revamped haircare range is so exciting.

Made from 90% natural-origin ingredients and certified by The Vegan Society, the brand’s shampoos, conditioners, and styling products appear to be the real deal. The range is categorised by ingredient, each of which addresses a particular hair concern: the ginger products, for example, deal with dandruff, while the tea tree line is there to balance and purify. If shine and protection are your main desires, try the moringa products, while those needing to do some damage control may want to reach for the shea. The bananas products, on the other hand, are all about nourishment.

Speaking of hair, also out this week is a brilliant-sounding hair oil from L’Oreal that promises to tackle everything from dryness to flyaways. Then there’s a glorious whipped body butter from Buttah Skin, a dreamy mascara courtesy of Rimmel, a powerful vitamin C face oil in skincare, and an SPF lip balm.

Read more about all these products below.