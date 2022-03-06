6 British Brands Hailey Bieber Can’t Get Enough Of

Hailey Bieber usually sports big-name designers on the catwalk, but it's the sidewalk where her true style has been allowed to flourish. From head-to-toe pink skirt suits to lilac naked turtleneck dresses, countless outfits have inspired fans to create their own copycat looks, and her collaborative relationship with stylist Maeve Reilly has meant her style is steered towards more timeless, versatile pieces rather than following trends. With her evolving style, a new interest in British fashion brands has helped hone her wardrobe with laidback tailoring and classic cuts.
From the designer on everyone’s lips, Nensi Dojaka, to the vintage-inspired Rixo, UK-based fashion designers are carving a space in the market for unique looks with a certain British sensibility and cool-girl ease that Hailey Bieber has gravitated towards. Here is a growing tally of the British brands Hailey Bieber can’t help but champion.