6 British Brands Hailey Bieber Can’t Get Enough Of

Hailey Bieber usually sports big-name designers on the catwalk, but it's the sidewalk where her true style has been allowed to flourish. From head-to-toe pink skirt suits to lilac naked turtleneck dresses, countless outfits have inspired fans to create their own copycat looks, and her collaborative relationship with stylist Maeve Reilly has meant her style is steered towards more timeless, versatile pieces rather than following trends. With her evolving style, a new interest in British fashion brands has helped hone her wardrobe with laidback tailoring and classic cuts.

From the designer on everyone’s lips, Nensi Dojaka, to the vintage-inspired Rixo, UK-based fashion designers are carving a space in the market for unique looks with a certain British sensibility and cool-girl ease that Hailey Bieber has gravitated towards. Here is a growing tally of the British brands Hailey Bieber can’t help but champion.

Rixo Founders and best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey have come a long way since they started Rixo in 2015. Since, it's been hard not to find a celebrity who hasn’t been charmed by the brand’s vintage-inspired floral dresses, skirts and shirts, including Hayley Bieber whilst on holiday.

Bianca Saunders South-London born Bianca Saunders might only have graduated from the Royal College Of Art in 2017, but the impact of the 29-year-old’s new wave approach to menswear has already been felt across the fashion industry. Fluid, yet impeccable tailoring, combined with traditionally “feminine” trimmings such as frills and diaphanous fabrics are fast making Saunders one of the ones to watch in British fashion.

Yuzefi Another Central Saint Martins graduate, Naza Yousefi first honed her hands-on design aesthetic under designers Christopher Kane and Richard Nicoll before venturing out and launching her own eponymous brand in 2015. The Tehran-born designer’s impeccably structured bags and accessories have caught the eyes of celebs and influencers alike, so it was only natural that Bieber and her stylist Maeve Reilly jumped on the ready-to-wear collection when it launched last year.

Kwaiden Editions Graduates of the Royal Academy of Arts in Antwerp, Léa Dickely and Hung La Having launched their own careers in fashion before coming together to collaborate on their new label, Kwaidan Editions, in 2017. The London-based brand is dedicated to achieving the perfect cut on its laid back but structured tailoring, a look that Hailey Bieber and her stylist Maeve Reilly can’t help but champion.

Ashley Williams Making her London Fashion Week debut in spring/summer 2015, Ashley William’s namesake brand blend’s the London designer’s quirky, tongue-in-cheek sense of humour with her University of Westminster fashion design background to create an enviable collection of reworked vintage shapes and patterns. Bieber opted for a colourful cardigan by the designer, paired with loose denim, Nike Air Force Ones and a leather bucket hat for a true nod to the ‘00s.