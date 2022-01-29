6 British Brands You Missed In Euphoria Season 2

Yes, the beauty looks in Euphoria Season 2 are major, but the fashion? It is a step above. Alexa Demie’s character, Maddy Perez, alone has a walk-in closet that would make even the most stylish celebs green with envy. Bringing the cool underground lifestyles of the East Highland High School teenagers to sartorial life is the HBOMax show’s stylist, Heidi Bivens. How? With an influx of British fashion brands, including Claire Barrow, Palace, and Mimi Wade.

Bivens has already earned Emmy and CDG Award nominations for her work on season one, and clearly relishes in early ‘00s references. Much like season one, the costumes of season two feature a pick’n’mix collection of Y2K future nostalgia, body-con boob tubes, and skater boy sleaze core. Mixed with ethereal pixie-perfect fantasy and dainty diaphanous pieces, the show’s protagonists are peak fashion goals. Here is a growing tally of the British brands featured in Euphoria Season 2 thus far.

Claire Barrow HBO/Sky Visual artist Claire Barrow, who actually bears a remarkable resemblance to Hunter Schafer with her blonder hair, made her London Fashion Week debut in 2012 incubator Fashion East‘s show. Her self-described “car boot sale” style is unique and non-traditional, reminiscent of the way punks would adapt and personalise pieces, and feature her organic illustrations as seen on Jules in Euphoria Season 2.

Auné Collections Auné’s mesh-style tops seem to fit Jules’ character down to a tee, layering up on jewels and accessories, but Kat (Barbie Ferreira), also sports a marble-print mesh piece by the UK-based brand in the opening episode. Founded by Xenab Lone in late 2019, the lesser-known label was quickly picked up by celebrities such as Maya Jama, Beyoncé, and Kylie Jenner in lockdown for its ‘90s style mesh designs and flattering cut outs.

Palace HBO/Sky Launched in 2009, London-based Palace Skateboards (or simply Palace, if you’re in the know) is the brainchild of founder Levent Tanju who wanted to create a logo-centric skateboarding and clothing brand. “That was a big thing for me,” he told The Guardian. “I told the factory: ‘Can you make the logo as big as it will go on the back of the shirt, as far as the seam will allow.’” The brand’s tongue-in-cheek style became a firm favourite with celebrities such as Rihanna, Jay Z, and Kanye West, and now the Euphoria cast. Granted, the Palace green knitted jumper, with the brand’s angular logo on the chest, is one of the more subtle looks worn by Angus Cloud’s Fezco (Fez), but it's still imbued with the irreverent British street style that Euphoria is known for.

Aries HBO Max released a short teaser video for Euphoria Season 2 in November, in which Zendaya is seen dancing around her bedroom with a pillow wearing loose sweatpants and a belt by British skatewear brand Aries, ironically known for its “Hugs Not Drugs” slogan tops. The brainchild of Italian-born, London-based Sofia Prantera and designer-illustrator Fergus Purcell (the creator of the iconic Palace triangle logo) in 2010, Aries has gone from cult streetwear brand to feeling the full force of fashion’s future. Prantera studied at Central St Martins in the mid-90s, embracing the decade’s rave and skate culture which ultimately inspired the brand’s hybrid sweetspot: fashion meets streetwear.

KNWLS HBO/Sky Graduating from her Central Saint Martins’ MA Fashion course in 2017, Charlotte Knowles has come a long way in her four years in the industry. Rebranding from the eponymous name to KNWLS in 2021, the London-based label is known for drawing inspiration from underwear and corsetry whilst remaining tough, yet feminine, with a utilitarian sensibility. Sound familiar? KNWLS’ vibe seems to fit Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) style flawlessly.